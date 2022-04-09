IIM-Rohtak director approaches HC against show-cause notice
Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak director Dheeraj Sharma has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging the show-cause notice issued to him by the central government.
It was on March 28 that a show-cause notice was issued to him asking him to explain as to why necessary administrative action should be not taken against him for “deliberately concealing material information” about his academic qualification at the time of his appointment. His first term as director came to end on February 9 and he got a second term on February 28.
In his plea, he has argued that the show-cause notice was issued “without jurisdiction and is unsustainable in the eyes of law”.
“The nomination received from eminent persons in the field of management and management education is something different than the academic candidature based on academic criteria,” he had argued, adding that academic criteria is not applicable to him, who was a nominated candidate.
The allegations are that at the time of appointment, he had concealed the fact that his bachelor’s degree is in second division, whereas the requirement was of first division for the same.
The court deferred the hearing in view of submissions that a plea is pending since 2019, challenging his appointment and the high court bench of justice Rajbir Sehrawat, which heard the matter on Friday, ordered that the matter be listed with the same bench after obtaining orders from the chief justice.
Proceedings in 2019 were initiated on the plea filed by one Amitava Choudhury. The matter is now listed for hearing for July 12.
‘Haryana set to become first Lal Dora-free state’
With completion of land parcel mapping using drone technology in 6,286 Lal Dora villages, Haryana is set to become the first Lal Dora-free state in country. This was stated in a review meeting chaired by Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal regarding Survey Village Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme and Haryana large scale mapping project held with deputy commissioners.
KU awards four scientists with Goyal Award, three with Rajib Goyal Young Scientist Award
The Kurukshetra University on Friday felicitated four eminent scientists with the Goyal Award and three young scientists with the Rajib Goyal Young Scientist Award. The scientists who received the Goyal Award include Dr NK Mehra of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (applied sciences), Dr A Ajayaghosh of CSIR-NIIIST Thiruvananthapuram (chemical sciences), Dr Shyam Sunder of Institute of Medical Sciences (life sciences), and Dr Rohini M Godbole of Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (physical sciences).
AAP’s Ashok Tanwar to start state-wide tour from Jind today
Four days after joining the Aam Aadmi Party, former state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar is all set to kick-off his state-wide tour to induct his old associates into the party fold from Jind on Saturday. The former Sirsa MP visited Beri in Jhajjar to pay obeisance at Maa Bhimeshwari Devi Temple and attend some social rituals on Friday.
Ludhiana mayor writes to local bodies secy, seeks trade licences penalty hike roll-back
The decision to increase the fine on delayed renewal of trade licences to ₹1000 and imposing additional penalty of ₹100 per day on the delayed payment had drawn strong reactions from councillors and industry representatives, who felt that the hefty penalties will discourage the public from getting the licences issued.
Punjab Beopar Mandal demands arrest of Ludhiana kidnapping bid culprits, warns of stir
Raising hue and cry over the alleged kidnapping bid on industrialist Saurav Jain and lambasting the Aam Aadmi Party government over deteriorating law and order situation, Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal warned of an agitation if the culprits in the kidnapping case are not arrested within a week. In a meeting held on Friday, members of the traders' body said a memorandum will be submitted in this regard with the commissioner of police on Monday.
