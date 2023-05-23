UPSC toppers from Punjab: IIT graduate from Sangrur is 4th time lucky

Sangrur Robin Bansal, 25, of Lehra town in Sangrur district, has secured 135th rank in the UPSC civil service exam. For Robin, an IIT graduate this was his 4th attempt. His father Vijay Kumar is a lecturer of economics at Government College For Girls in Lehra, while his mother is a homemaker. Robin Bansal, 25, of Lehra town in Sangrur district, has secured 135th rank, while Rushali Kler, 24, from Jalandhar has secured 492nd rank in the UPSC examination. (HT Photos)

Robin completed his BTech from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, in 2019. “I joined a private company with an annual package of ₹36 lakh. However, after one year, I resigned and started focusing on my preparations for the UPSC,” Robin said, adding, “I started preparing for the UPSC exam ever since I joined IIT-Delhi.”

“My first attempt was in 2019. I was confident this time because I had performed well. All this happened because of my parents, teachers and well-wishers,” he said. Robin initially joined a few coaching centres but said, “Later self-study played a key role in clearing the exam.” Robin wants to join Indian Police Service (IPS).

Sharing his success mantra, Robin said, “One should be aware of his strength and weaknesses. One has to formulate a strategy accordingly and follow it.”

Jalandhar’s Rushali Kler secures 492nd rank

Rushali Kler, 24, from Jalandhar has secured 492nd rank in the UPSC examination. A BTech graduate from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, Rushali cracked the exam on her second attempt.

“My sole aim from my graduation days was to clear the UPSC exam. For this, I had done a lot of hard work with all sincerity and consistency. The preparation was never easy as I followed my academic schedule with utter disciple and dedication,” Rushali said.

She added that her mother, Babita Kler, a Punjab cadre IAS officer, remains her inspiration for clearing this examination. “I am hoping to have a choice between IAS and IPS services,” she added.

Her father Steven Kler owns a leather unit in Jalandhar, while her uncle Avinash Chander Kaler, former Akali MLA from Phillaur assembly, remained chief parliamentary secretary. (Contributed by Harmandeep Singh and Navrajdeep Singh)

