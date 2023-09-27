IIT-Mandi develops vaccine against pork tapeworm

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi researchers led by Amit Prasad, associate professor, School of Biosciences and Bioengineering, have developed a vaccine against the pork tapeworm (T. solium). Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi researchers led by Amit Prasad, associate professor, School of Biosciences and Bioengineering, have developed a vaccine against the pork tapeworm (T. solium). (HT File Photo)

This tapeworm is responsible for both intestinal infections and the more severe brain infection that leads to seizures.

The IIT, Mandi conducted research in collaboration with scientists from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Punjab and the CSIR-Institute for Himalayan Bioresource Technology in Himachal Pradesh.

The WHO identifies the pork tapeworm as a major cause of foodborne deaths, causing substantial disability-adjusted life year losses.

“First, we identified specific antigens from the cyst fluid of the tapeworm that trigger an immune response by testing them with the blood serum from patients. Then, we analysed these antigens using immune-informatics tools to find safe and effective protein fragments. We combined these fragments to create a multi-part vaccine, taking into account factors such as size, stability, and compatibility with the immune system,” Prasad said.

