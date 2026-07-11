Recent rains create favourable conditions for UP’s plantation drive

Despite a 16% rainfall deficit, recent monsoon showers have created favourable conditions for Uttar Pradesh’s mega plantation drive on Sunday, during which 35 crore saplings will be planted across the state, forest officials said. An awareness rally on plantation drive in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT)

“The showers received across the state between July 2 and July 10 have reduced heat in the upper layer of the soil, making it conducive for faster root development, officials said. Light rainfall has also been forecast across Uttar Pradesh over the next seven days, which would further aid the survival and growth of the saplings,” said Aditi Sharma, chief conservator of forests (headquarters).

“In fact, we do not need heavy rainfall for a few days after the saplings are planted. Moderate rain for about a week is ideal for proper root development and plant growth. It also reduces transpiration through the leaves,” she added.

The state, which was facing a 59% rainfall deficit till June 29, has seen the shortfall gradually narrow to 16%.

The plantation campaign is part of Uttar Pradesh’s annual afforestation programme. The state planted five crore saplings on World Environment Day (June 5) and, since 2017, has planted more than 242 crore saplings under successive plantation drives.

On Saturday, the forest department’s Awadh division organised a plantation awareness rally from 1090 Crossing to Lucknow Zoo. Divisional forest officer Sitanshu Pandey said 35.25 lakh saplings would be planted in Lucknow district as part of Sunday’s drive.

Forest minister Arun Kumar Saxena said Uttar Pradesh recorded an increase of 3.38 lakh hectares in forest and tree cover between 2017 and 2025.

The mega plantation drive will be launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak will participate in the drive in Lucknow, while deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will plant saplings in Jhansi. Minister of state for health Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh will lead the campaign in Amethi. Senior officials, including principal secretaries, have been appointed nodal officers for different districts.

Head of UP forest force Sunil Chaudhary said saplings had already reached the plantation sites and continuous monitoring was underway ahead of the campaign, which is scheduled to begin at 7 am on Sunday.

“The state aims to increase its green cover to 15% by 2030 and 20% by 2047,” he said.

Additional principal chief conservator of forests (planning and social forestry) Deepak Kumar said the department of forest, environment and climate change would plant the highest number of saplings—15.50 crore—followed by the rural development department (10 crore), agriculture department (3.25 crore), horticulture department (1.50 crore) and panchayati raj department (1.22 crore). In addition, 5.50 lakh saplings will be planted along the Ganga Expressway.

‘Kapi Vans’ to reduce man-monkey conflict

In a bid to reduce human-monkey conflict, particularly in urban areas, the Uttar Pradesh government will establish dedicated ‘Kapi Vans’ (monkey forests) outside city limits. These forests will primarily comprise fruit-bearing trees.

“This will ensure monkeys have enough food. We aim to develop ‘Kapi Vans’ in such a way that monkeys do not need to venture into urban areas, leading to conflict with humans,” forest minister Arun Kumar Saxena said.

Officials said the fruit-bearing tree species have been selected keeping in view the local ecology to ensure better survival and faster growth.

According to the department, the saplings are expected to grow substantially within a year, while most fruit-bearing species will begin yielding fruit within two years, providing a steady food source for monkeys. The forests will also offer shade and habitat, reducing the animals’ dependence on urban areas for food.

Plantation along key highways, expressways

The plantation drive will also cover several major highways and expressways across Uttar Pradesh. Saplings will be planted along the Delhi-Lucknow Road in Sitapur district, the Ganga Expressway in Prayagraj, Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr and Shahjahanpur, the Purvanchal Expressway in Mau, the Gorakhpur Link Expressway in Gorakhpur, the Greater Noida Expressway in Gautam Buddh Nagar and the Greenfield Expressway in Ghazipur, officials said.