Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Illegal arms supply: Jalandhar police get 10-day remand of gangster Bishnoi

Illegal arms supply: Jalandhar police get 10-day remand of gangster Bishnoi

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 04:03 AM IST

One Deepak Kumar, who was arrested with 1kg heroin and a pistol in Jalandhar had said that he had procured the weapon from Bishnoi.”

The Jalandhar police brought gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on transit remand from Moga to probe charges of illegal arms supply on Friday. He was produced in court and sent to 10-day police remand (HT File)
The Jalandhar police brought gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on transit remand from Moga to probe charges of illegal arms supply on Friday. He was produced in court and sent to 10-day police remand (HT File)
ByYashiv Bhutani, Jalandhar

The Jalandhar police brought gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on transit remand from Moga to probe charges of illegal arms supply on Friday. He was produced in court and sent to 10-day police remand.

A senior police officer said, “One Deepak Kumar, who was arrested with 1kg heroin and a pistol, said that he had procured the weapon from Bishnoi.”

The gangster, who is also an accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, was brought from Moga amid tight security. Heavy police deployment was seen in and around the court complex, and roads leading to the complex were also closed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out