 Illegal assets: Chandigarh SSP initiates departmental probe against inspector couple - Hindustan Times
Illegal assets: Chandigarh SSP initiates departmental probe against inspector couple

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 23, 2024 10:32 AM IST

The Chandigarh SSP’s office received a communication from CBI, along with the copy of FIR, on Tuesday, following which the police official ordered separate departmental probes against the couple

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur has marked a departmental inquiry against inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon and his wife, inspector Paramjit Kaur Sekhon, who were booked by CBI in a disproportionate assets (DA) case last week.

The FIR mentions that the duo purchased a 20% share, worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.28 crore, in a Sector 36 residential property, a residential plot in Mullanpur Garibdass, New Chandigarh, valued at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40.56 lakh, jewellery worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.50 lakh and household articles worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh, among others, during this period. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The SSP’s office received a communication from CBI, along with the copy of FIR, on Tuesday, following which Kaur ordered separate departmental probes against the couple.

Harinder is currently posted in the security wing of the Chandigarh Police, while his wife, Paramjit, is attached with the traffic police.

The CBI had booked the couple under Sections 13 (1) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act on February 16.

The FIR states that maximum assets that were found to be disproportionate to the couple’s income were accumulated between 2017 to 2021.

While at the start of January 2017, both inspectors had a total wealth (movable and immovable assets) amounting to 13.22 lakh, their wealth grew by leaps and bounds over the next four years. The duo’s combined assets totaled 1.8 crore by 2021. The figure includes disproportionate assets amounting to 1.47 crore.

