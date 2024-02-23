Illegal assets: Chandigarh SSP initiates departmental probe against inspector couple

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur has marked a departmental inquiry against inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon and his wife, inspector Paramjit Kaur Sekhon, who were booked by CBI in a disproportionate assets (DA) case last week. The FIR mentions that the duo purchased a 20% share, worth ₹ 1.28 crore, in a Sector 36 residential property, a residential plot in Mullanpur Garibdass, New Chandigarh, valued at ₹ 40.56 lakh, jewellery worth ₹ 4.50 lakh and household articles worth ₹ 5 lakh, among others, during this period. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The SSP’s office received a communication from CBI, along with the copy of FIR, on Tuesday, following which Kaur ordered separate departmental probes against the couple.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Harinder is currently posted in the security wing of the Chandigarh Police, while his wife, Paramjit, is attached with the traffic police.

The CBI had booked the couple under Sections 13 (1) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act on February 16.

The FIR states that maximum assets that were found to be disproportionate to the couple’s income were accumulated between 2017 to 2021.

While at the start of January 2017, both inspectors had a total wealth (movable and immovable assets) amounting to ₹13.22 lakh, their wealth grew by leaps and bounds over the next four years. The duo’s combined assets totaled ₹1.8 crore by 2021. The figure includes disproportionate assets amounting to ₹1.47 crore.

The FIR mentions that the duo purchased a 20% share, worth ₹1.28 crore, in a Sector 36 residential property, a residential plot in Mullanpur Garibdass, New Chandigarh, valued at ₹40.56 lakh, jewellery worth ₹4.50 lakh and household articles worth ₹5 lakh, among others, during this period.