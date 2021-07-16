Illegal colonies: Ludhiana MC swings into action after facing flak in House meet

A day after the issue of rising number of illegal colonies mushrooming in different parts of the city rocked the MC’s general House meeting, its building branch officials launched action against such settlements in Giaspura on Thursday.

As per the officials, illegal construction was razed and water/sewer connections in three colonies were snapped in Giaspura area.

Councillor of the area, Jaspal Giaspura, however, termed the move an eyewash and stated that no action has been taken against the buildings established in the illegal colonies.

MC’s Zone C assistant town planner (ATP) Satish Malhotra said the illegal water/sewer connections of three colonies on 33ft road and near Eastman Chowk were razed on the complaint of the councillors. “One illegal building was also built in one of the colonies, which was demolished while facing resistance from the owner. The work in the other two colonies is at initial stage,” he added.

Giapura, meanwhile, alleged that many buildings are being constructed in one of the illegal colonies and the MC has demolished only a manhole there. “I will also meet MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal and demand action against such colonies and the officials who have failed to take any action against them. An inquiry should also be conducted into how a large number of such colonies are coming up in the city,” he added.

Municipal town planner SS Bindra said after receiving complaints from the councillor, action has been taken against the illegal colonies as per the norms. “If any councillor has any complaint, then he/she should submit the same with the officials and required action will be taken,” he added.

Slamming the civic body officials over their failure in taking action against unauthorised colonies, councillors of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had during the general House meeting on Wednesday rued that residents living in their areas, especially the outer wards of the city, were also facing shortage of water due to mushrooming of illegal colonies.

BJP councillor from ward number 31, Sonia Sharma, had even warned of staging a protest outside the office of MC commissioner if the civic body failed to take action against the illegal colonies in the coming few days.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu had assured that strict action will be taken against the illegal colonies.