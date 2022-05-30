Illegal construction of forest land: WWICS senior director accuses Mohali DFO of seeking bribe, officer alleges vendetta
High drama was witnessed at Chandigarh Press Club on Sunday as Worldwide Immigration Consultancy Services (WWICS) group’s senior director Devinder Sandhu and district forest officer (DFO), Mohali, Guramanpreet Singh levelled allegations and counter-allegations at each other over an FIR filed against the WWICS’ managing directoe BS Sandhu for illegally levelling forest land to develop farmhouses in city suburbs.
The two held separate press conferences days after Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) teams demolished the entry gates and foundations laid for developing WWICS’ farmhouses in Masol and Karoran villages. While Sandhu levelled extortion allegations on Singh, the latter described the allegations as baseless and accused the former of holding vendetta against him for taking action on the illegal constructions.
Speaking during the press conference, Sandhu said the forest officer approached him on multiple occasions, through various mediums, to demand bribes.
“After I resisted giving bribe, he got a false complaint filed from the forest range officer (RO), Ranjodh Singh, at Nayagaon police station on April 24, 2022, for violations of the Punjab Land Protection Act (PLPA),” he said, adding that he carries a video recorder to an April 30 meeting with the DFO to expose him. No evidence, however, was shown during the press conference.
“Over the next few days, on the directions of conservator of forest Vishal Chauhan, Singh has also asked me to pay ₹1 crore upfront to them for the farm project. Thereafter ₹10 lakh on a monthly basis and also ₹5 lakh for sale of each land parcel/farm was sought,” Sandhu, who maintained that he was in no way violating Section 4 of PLPA as his land was agricultural, alleged.
On May 9, police had booked Col BS Sandhu (retd), the managing director of WWICS, and his aide Tarsem Singh for building illegal farmhouses in Masol village. The FIR was registered under Section 4 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act after they were found levelling forest land illegally to develop farmhouses under the name ‘Fair Heavens’ on around 100 acres.
DFO Singh, in his statement, said the department discovered the violation of sections 4 and 5 of PLPA in Masol village when a complaint regarding the levelling of land and construction of kaccha roads by Fair Heavens gated property. He added that an FIR was registered after the site was inspected and serious violations uncovered.
“All the complaints and the press conference against the officers/officials of the department came after the threats issued by Devinder Sandhu and his accomplice on May 26, when the department took action to restore the illegally levelled forest land by the accused Devinder Sandhu in village Masol and Karoran,” Singh said.
BJP fields Dalit face Krishan Lal Panwar for Rajya Sabha seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared former transport minister and, Krishan Lal Panwar a Dalit leader, as its candidate from Haryana for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. The 64- year-old, who is a matriculate, had unsuccessfully contested the October 2014 assembly elections as a BJP nominee. Known as a party hopper, he represented the Assandh assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2000, and Israna segment in 2009 and 2014.
NRI man booked for raping daughter-in law in Ludhiana
An NRI has been booked for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law after sedating her. The victim, who is a resident of Nangal Khurd village, stated that the accused is settled in Canada and she had married his son on December 18, 2018. The woman said that her father-in-law had returned to his native village, Abuwal, on November 11, 2019. ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for his arrest.
Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP
Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at merchant Sumit Narula's shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime. The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana's gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.
BJP govt delaying handing over Rohtak village land: Rohtak MP
BJP MP from Rohtak, Arvind Sharma on Sunday shifted the Brahmin Sabha land dispute from Rohtak to Karnal. Sharma, who represented the Brahmin-dominated Karnal Lok Sabha seat twice in 2004 and 2009 for Congress, was addressing a gathering at a programme of a local Brahmin Sabha in the presence of sitting BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia. MP Bhatia faces protest BJP's Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia faced protests from members of the community.
Will not spare anyone involved in corruption: Khattar at Sirsa rally
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government has given jobs in a transparent manner. Also, nearly 1,100 persons have been booked for their involvement in unfair means in recruitment process. Addressing a rally in Sirsa, CM Khattar said 800 persons, who were involved in unfair means in recruitment process, were arrested and 300 are absconding. Khattar added that the BJP nominees will win the upcoming civic bodies polls.
