Illegal drugs being transported through courier service seized in Srinagar

Police on Tuesday seized illegal drugs that were being transported into Srinagar through a courier services. Acting on reliable information, a search was conducted at the courier office after following due legal procedures, resulting in the recovery of a substantial quantity of illegal drugs, said police.

Police said that during an operation against illegal drug trafficking, sleuths at Karan Nagar successfully seized a large consignment of illegal drugs being transported through a courier service.

“This operation took place at the premises of a courier service located in Chota Bazar,” police spokesman said adding that acting on reliable information, a search was conducted at the courier office after following due legal procedures, resulting in the recovery of a substantial quantity of illegal drugs.

“The seized drugs include, 220 bottles of Mavrix-T Codeine, Spasmoproxyvon – 15 boxes and 60 strips of Pregabalin. After the recovery, a case has been registered under FIR No. 01/2025 at Karan Nagar police station under relevant sections of the law. Investigations are underway to trace both forward and the backward supply chain of the seized consignment,” the spokesman said adding that a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the accused involved in this trafficking network