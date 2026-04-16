Illegal kidney transplant racket: Kharar hospital sealed as probe takes new turn

Two days after an alleged illegal kidney transplant racket was unearthed at Sukh Seva Multi-Specialty Hospital in Kharar, the district administration on Wednesday sealed the hospital on the deputy commissioner’s directions. The action was carried out by the health department after the case came under intense scrutiny. Officials from the Mohali administration sealing Sukh Seva Multi-Specialty Hospital in Kharar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The investigation into the suspected organ trafficking ring at Sukh Seva Multi-Specialty Hospital was initiated on Monday following a written complaint by Dr Rajesh Kumar, SMO of SDH Kharar, after a surprise inspection conducted under the directives of the SDM Kharar.

During the raid, medical authorities discovered two patients, identified as a donor, Ashish Thaman, and a receiver, Varinderpal, abandoned in the ICU without any professional medical supervision. The police procedure for apprehension began when a patrolling team, led by ASI Hardeep Singh, intercepted the written request for action near Desumajra Road.

Upon reaching the hospital, officers questioned Patel Mahender Kumar Mansukhbhai and Rakesh Kumar Nanuma, who were found attending to the patients. When these individuals failed to provide identification or satisfactory explanations for their presence, the police identified a prima facie case of illegal commercial dealings in human organs.

A case was formally registered under Sections 19 and 20 of the Transplantation of Human Organ Act, 1994, which penalise the unauthorised removal of organs and commercial transactions involving human tissue.

The hospital owner, Dr Manpreet Kaur, was named as the primary accused. To ensure a thorough legal process, the police dispatched special reports to the area magistrate and the police control room, while ASI Hardeep Singh was tasked with overseeing the transfer of medical records to uncover further participants in the conspiracy.

The investigation is being conducted by a special investigation team (SIT), comprising three police officers, DSP Karan Singh Sandhu, SP Manpreet and Kharar police station SHO Amrinder Singh Sidhu, formed on Tuesday.

Officials now suspect that the transplant surgery may not have been carried out at the hospital as initially claimed. According to sources, there is a strong possibility that the procedure was conducted at another hospital or an external operation theatre, raising serious concerns about a wider network.

Authorities pointed out that under the guidelines of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), prior approval from an authorised committee is mandatory before any organ transplant. In cases involving foreign donors, stricter verification of documents and additional scrutiny are required, which appear to have been bypassed in this instance.

Meanwhile, police have intensified their probe and launched raids to apprehend the main accused Dr Manpreet Kaur. Despite multiple searches at suspected locations, she remains absconding. Sources indicated that preliminary findings suggest illegal kidney transplants were being carried out, prompting swift administrative action.

Sukh Seva Hospital has also emerged as a recurring focal point in cases of illegal pre-natal sex determination, with authorities exposing similar rackets multiple times over the past several years. The recurring nature of the offence has raised serious concerns over enforcement gaps and the persistence of organised illegal medical practices.

According to officials, previous crackdowns have consistently pointed towards the involvement of Dr Manpreet Kaur, who manages the hospital.

Despite arrests and legal action in earlier cases, the network appears to have resumed operations.