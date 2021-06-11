Illegal liquor making unit busted in Patti, raw material seized

In a joint operation with the Tarn Taran police, a team of the excise department on Thursday busted an illicit liquor manufacturing racket at Shakri village of Patti sub-division.

During the five-hour operation, the team recovered 27,000 kg of lahan (raw material used for producing illicit liquor), 45 drums, nine tarpaulins and equipment of stills.

Officials said lahan was concealed in underground drums along a pond on outskirts of the village. They said the recovered lahan was destroyed on the spot.

The joint team, however, failed to identify or arrest the accused involved in the racket. A case under various sections of the Excise Act has been registered against unidentified persons at the Sarhali police station.

Tarn Taran excise officer Navjoot Bharti, who was leading the operation, said the raid was conducted in the village, notorious for liquor smuggling, following a tip-off.

A Punjab Police official said the illegally manufactured liquor was being supplied in various villages of Patti sub-division.