Illegal plot allotment case: ACB produces chargesheet against ex-vice chairman JDA, others

The Jammu & Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, produced a chargesheet against former vice chairman of the Jammu Development Authority and others in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of plots, said officials. The instant case was registered on the basis of a verification conducted by the ACB into allegations of illegal allotment of plot number 42, Sector-1A, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, and illegal possession of an additional 4,300 sq ft of land by Mamta Sharma, wife of the then vice chairman, JDA (File)

The chargesheed has been filed in case FIR No. 18/2014, registered under Section 5(1)(d) and Section 5(2) of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006, and Section 120-B RPC, before the court of special judge, anti-corruption, Jammu.

The former vice chairman of the JDA has been identified as Vinod Sharma.

Others named in the chargesheet were Sharma’s wife Mamta Sharma, former Naib Tehsildar of JDA, Ghani Sham (now dead), and Rishi Kumar, former Patwari, JDA (now dead).

The instant case was registered on the basis of a verification conducted by the ACB into allegations of illegal allotment of plot number 42, Sector-1A, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, and illegal possession of an additional 4,300 sq ft of land by Mamta Sharma, wife of the then vice chairman, JDA.

“Investigations revealed that the accused persons, in connivance with officials of JDA facilitated the illegal allotment of the plot and encroachment of the adjoining land at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu,” said an official spokesperson.

Court has fixed December 15 as the next date of hearing.