Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Illegal plot allotment case: ACB produces chargesheet against ex-vice chairman JDA, others

    The chargesheed has been filed in case FIR No. 18/2014, registered under Section 5(1)(d) and Section 5(2) of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006, and Section 120-B RPC, before the court of special judge, anti-corruption, Jammu

    Published on: Sep 27, 2025 8:22 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, JAMMU
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Jammu & Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, produced a chargesheet against former vice chairman of the Jammu Development Authority and others in a case pertaining to illegal allotment of plots, said officials.

    The instant case was registered on the basis of a verification conducted by the ACB into allegations of illegal allotment of plot number 42, Sector-1A, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, and illegal possession of an additional 4,300 sq ft of land by Mamta Sharma, wife of the then vice chairman, JDA (File)
    The instant case was registered on the basis of a verification conducted by the ACB into allegations of illegal allotment of plot number 42, Sector-1A, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, and illegal possession of an additional 4,300 sq ft of land by Mamta Sharma, wife of the then vice chairman, JDA (File)

    The chargesheed has been filed in case FIR No. 18/2014, registered under Section 5(1)(d) and Section 5(2) of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006, and Section 120-B RPC, before the court of special judge, anti-corruption, Jammu.

    The former vice chairman of the JDA has been identified as Vinod Sharma.

    Others named in the chargesheet were Sharma’s wife Mamta Sharma, former Naib Tehsildar of JDA, Ghani Sham (now dead), and Rishi Kumar, former Patwari, JDA (now dead).

    The instant case was registered on the basis of a verification conducted by the ACB into allegations of illegal allotment of plot number 42, Sector-1A, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, and illegal possession of an additional 4,300 sq ft of land by Mamta Sharma, wife of the then vice chairman, JDA.

    “Investigations revealed that the accused persons, in connivance with officials of JDA facilitated the illegal allotment of the plot and encroachment of the adjoining land at Trikuta Nagar, Jammu,” said an official spokesperson.

    Court has fixed December 15 as the next date of hearing.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Illegal Plot Allotment Case: ACB Produces Chargesheet Against Ex-vice Chairman JDA, Others
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes