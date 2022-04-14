Illegal sand mining: Channi’s nephew, aide file bail plea
JALANDHAR : Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh, alias Honey, and his aide Kudratdeep Singh on Wednesday filed a bail plea in the special PMLA court in Jalandhar in the illegal sand mining case.
Honey was arrested on February 3 this year and is in judicial custody. The enforcement directorate had filed chargesheet against Honey and Kudrat on March 31 in the illegal sand mining case under the money laundering charges in the Jalandhar court. Special PMLA judge Rupinderjit Chahal has fixed the next hearing on April 16.
In his bail plea, Honey alleged that the ED built up the case. He and Kudratdeep launched a company “Providers Overseas Consultants Private Limited” and both were the shareholders whereas Honey has no link or nexus with the FIR registered against Kudrat in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district in 2018 in illegal sand mining.
“The alleged recovery of ₹9.97 crore is made from the three premises of January 18 and 19 and the offence alleged was committed in 2017 and there is huge time lapse in the offence and recovery of money. The money has no concern with the mining business of Kudratdeep and whereas Malikpur mining site was only functional for the period from October 2017 to February 2018 and the same was suspended due to non-payment of government dues and thereafter it never got functional. The allegation that recovered money is the proceeds of crime is fallacious,” the application read.
The plea further said that Honey was neither accused in the SBS Nagar FIR nor charge-sheeted by the police, which was conveniently ignored by the ED, under which procedure ECIR is tenable against the petitioner.
“In the present case, it is unclear what principles would govern the registration of an ECIR against Bhupinder. There is no legal criteria which mandates when the ED ought to investigate an offence, even no offence is registered against the petitioner,” the plea stated.
Kejri’s meet with Punjab officials: Oppn rattled by people-friendly decisions of AAP govt, says Cheema
Chandigarh : A day after their onslaught over Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal's meeting with Punjab officials in the absence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema hit back at the opposition parties, stating that they were rattled by the people-friendly decisions of the new government in the state. Cheema said their statements show their frustration.
Prayagraj police attach cattle smuggler’s properties worth ₹5 crore
In a major action against organised crime in the district, Prayagraj police attached properties worth ₹5 crore of a cattle smuggler and gangster Mohd Muzzaffar in Bamrauli area on Wednesday. Muzzaffar was elected Block Pramukh of Kaudihar in 2020 panchayat elections and has also been accused of hiding his criminal record while filing his nomination. An FIR was also lodged against him at Nawabganj police station a few days back.
Punjab cabinet gives approval to fill 145 posts in water supply dept
Chandigarh: The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday gave approval to fill 145 posts of various categories (25 sub-divisional engineers, 70 junior engineer, 30 junior draftsman and 20 steno typist) by direct recruitment through the Punjab Public Service Commission and Subordinate Service Selection Board within a year. According to a spokesperson of the chief minister's office, the cabinet had given approval to fill 88 posts of aforementioned categories in the water supply and sanitation department in 2021.
32-year-old Ludhiana woman ends life following argument with her husband
A 32-year-old married woman ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her residence in Jamalpur. Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector Surjit Singh said the incident had occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the victim, her husband and their four children were in the house. The victim's 12-year-old daughter, eldest among four siblings, discovered her mother's body hanging from the ceiling fan and raised the alarm.
AU to conduct entrance for PG, PhD, professional courses; UG admissions to take place through CUET-2022
Allahabad University will conduct entrance test at its own level for the admission to postgraduate, PhD and professional courses including LLB in the varsity and its constituent colleges for the upcoming academic session (2022-23). Admission to undergraduate courses in university and colleges will however be done through Common University Entrance Test-2022 only and for which applications are being accepted now, officials said.
