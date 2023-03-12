Illegal sand mining: Crusher owners booked, tippers, excavators seized in Pathankot

AMRITSAR The accused had been operating an amber stone crusher at Talwara and were using two tippers and an excavator for quarrying activities. (HT Photo)

The Pathankot police on Sunday registered two FIRs against crusher owners allegedly involved the illegal mining activities at Narot Jaimal and Madhopur areas of the district.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said Pathankot police also seized two excavators and two tippers. The accused has been identified as Amit Sharma, owner of Madhav Stone Crasher in Madhopur, and Deepak Mankotia and Pankaj, owners of ManiMahesh Stone Crusher, besides his accomplice Arvind Kumar of Behlolpur. Amit Sharma is also a local municipal councillor. The cases had been registered under Section 21(1) of the Mining Act, he said.

The SSP said the police also added Section 379 (theft) of IPC against four accused arrested on Saturday for illegal mining. A police team led by SHO Sadar inspector Harpreet Bajwa had arrested four people involved in illegal sand mining in the village Simbali Gujra on Saturday. The accused had been operating an amber stone crusher at Talwara and were using two tippers and an excavator for quarrying activities.

The police have urged the people to come forward with information about illegal mining activities in the area and assured them of prompt action.