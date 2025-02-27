Illegal US immigration: ED raids visa firms in Ludhiana, Chandigarh

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it raided three visa consultant firms in Ludhiana and Chandigarh as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged fraud in providing immigration services to aspirants who wish to go to the US. In a statement, the Enforcement Directorate said searches were carried out on Tuesday at five business and residential premises in Ludhiana, Punjab and Chandigarh of the two companies apart from a third firm -- Infowiz Software Solution -- and some others.

The case emerges from FIRs filed by Punjab and Delhi police on the complaint by the office of the Overseas Criminal Investigations, US Embassy in Delhi.

This complaint stated that “fraudulent” activities were perpetrated by companies like Red Leaf Immigration Private Limited, Overseas Partner Education Consultants and some others.

Incriminating documents, digital devices and ₹19 lakh in cash were seized during the searches, it said.

The accused entities and people running them had “forged” the education certificates/experience letters of “ineligible” visa applicants who were aspiring to study or work in the United States of America.

They transferred funds to the accounts of the visa applicants to show a “minimum” account balance for visa application and they “wrongfully” helped such persons to show their eligibility for obtaining a visa for the United States of America by “manipulating” their facts and circumstances, the ED found.

The accused charged commission from the aspirants for this job, it said.

The accused entities charged “hefty” amounts from visa applicants and proceeds of crime were generated through such criminal activities. These funds were further invested for the purchase of movable and immovable properties and “diverted” into various bank accounts, according to the agency.

The issue of illegal immigration and human trafficking made headlines again recently after the US deported several Indians on their military planes according to the new policy declared by President Donald Trump.