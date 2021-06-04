Illicit liquor manufacturing racket busted in Tarn Taran village, 5 held

A joint team of the excise department and Punjab Police have busted an illicit liquor manufacturing racket in Jalloke village, situated on the banks of Sutlej and along the border of Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts.

Five persons, identified as Balwant Singh, Gurdev Singh, Bohar Singh, Jeet Singh and Tarlochan Singh, have been arrested during the search operation that was launched under the supervision of excise officer Navjot Bharti. DSP (operations) Iqbal Singh was leading the police team.

The excise department has also recovered 18000-kg lahan (raw material used for producing illicit liquor) and 180-litre illicit liquor. The liquor was being smuggled to the nearby villages.

“Continuing our drive against illicit liquor under operation Red Rose, it was our fourth search and cordon operation in the district in the period of last one month. Besides the recovery of the lahan and illicit liquor, we have also seized 15 drums, nine cans and nine silver pots used for storing illicit liquor and lahan,” said Bharti.

He said: “We had also taken the help of an excise team based on Ferozepur district for the raid. More such operations will be conducted in the coming days.”

A case under sections of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused at the Patti sadar police station.