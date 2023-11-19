Illicit liquor unit razed in Ambala

The district administration in coordination with Ambala Police on Friday razed the illegal factory in Mullana town that manufactured fake spurious liquor that killed 20. The district administration in coordination with Ambala Police on Friday razed the illegal factory in Mullana town that manufactured fake spurious liquor that killed 20. (HT Photo)

The operations were carried out by the rural development department in Dhanoura village in the presence of a huge police force in the early hours of the day, officials said.

According to the police, the land belonged to Uttam, a local, and an agreement was arranged by another local Puneet with gangster Shamsher Singh alias Monu Ram and a factory was set up with operations being managed by Ankit alias Mougli.

The liquor unit was raided by the police during the intervening night of November 8 and 9; hours after six people lost their lives in Yamunanagar due to its consumption.

During the raid, burnt packed bottles, 14 large drums, 4 small drums, a drum with Fevicol, 30 sacks of empty plastic bottles and other equipment were recovered, mostly from the sugarcane farms next to it.

It was later established that the labourers, who were also arrested, had emptied the factory and thrown the raw materials in the farm as soon as cops arrived.

In Yamunanagar, the police brought gangster Monu Rana from a Haryana jail on production warrant in connection with the case.

A police spokesperson said that he was presented before a court and sent to two days of remand with CIA-2 unit.

Ankit, the mastermind, had come in contact with Rana in Kurukshetra jail, when he was undergoing trial in an NDPS case.

Rana is accused of funding the illegal factory and liquor vend that supplied the alcohol to “Khurdas” from where the victims had purchased the fake liquor.

So far, 12 accused have been arrested in Ambala and 17 in Yamunanagar in connection with the tragedy.

