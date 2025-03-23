Menu Explore
Illicit structure linked to Pak-based Let handler demolished in Anantnag

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 23, 2025 08:56 AM IST

Police described this demolition as a decisive operation which was done in coordination with district administration. Police spokesman said that along with officials of district administration, an illegally constructed house and plinth was demolished at Rekha Hassanpora in Anantnag.

The police on Saturday demolished “illicit” structure in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district which was linked to a Lashkar handler based in Pakistan.

“The structure was erected on encroached state land and the property belonged to Haroon Rashid Ganie, a known terrorist handler associated with the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba ( LeT),” the spokesman said, adding that Ganie is operating from Pakistan since 2018 and has been implicated in orchestrating terror activities aimed at undermining national security and sovereignty.

“This operation is part of an ongoing campaign to dismantle terror networks and eradicate their support structures.

