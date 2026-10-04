I’m a team player and will work as ‘full back’: Pargat

Newly appointed Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh on Saturday sought to downplay factionalism within the state unit, asserting that the party was a “good team” and that all decisions would be taken unanimously while keeping the interests of Punjab in mind. Pargat replaced Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as Punjab Congress chief on Friday (HT)

Pargat, who replaced Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as Punjab Congress chief on Friday, said his experience as a hockey player and former captain of the Indian national team taught him the importance of teamwork.

“I have been a team player, and all my seniors have always been respectful to me. We will take all decisions unanimously,” he told reporters after arriving in the national capital.

Drawing a parallel with his hockey career, Pargat said he had always played as a “full back”—a position focused on supporting the team from behind — and would adopt the same approach in the Congress. “I have always played like a full back, and I feel there are very good players in our team,” he said, adding that other senior leaders would be given prominence.

“In a day or two, I will meet Rahul Gandhi and take whatever direction is provided, and work accordingly in Punjab,” he told reporters.

Pargat takes charge of the Punjab Congress at a time when the party’s state unit has been dealing with internal differences ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. However, he sought to project unity and said every worker and leader would have an important role to play.

“We are a team. This is Rahul Gandhi’s team. We will bring constructive politics to the country. We have to revive democracy, as the country is witnessing dictatorship and we have to revive democracy,” he said.

Calls Warring a key team member

On his predecessor, Pargat said Warring had worked hard during his tenure. “Raja Warring has been our president for 4.5 years, and he worked hard and did good work. This is an ongoing process, as I have also remained as secretary, general secretary,” he said. Calling Warring a member of the same team, Pargat added: “It is a team, and Raja ji is a player of our team. All players in our team are good, and I have never heard any complaint from anyone. I respect all the seniors, and they have also accorded me respect. The issue is Punjab and not differences amongst us.”

‘Former Cong leaders welcome to return’

He also said former Congress leaders and workers would be welcome to return to the party if they wanted to contribute to Punjab. “All are welcome to join the Congress. Anyone contributing for Punjab is welcome to join the party,” he said.

On key issues facing the state, Pargat said the party had a roadmap to tackle drugs and law and order, while accusing the BJP of politicising the drug menace.

‘BJP doing politics over drugs’

“The BJP has done nothing to stop drugs. They are only doing politics over it. Drugs and law and order are major concerns in Punjab, but we have a roadmap in place to deal with it,” he said, describing the drug problem as a “social and administrative problem” that could be tackled with political will.

The new state Congress chief also expressed confidence in the party organisation despite the limited time before the election process begins. “There’s no struggle (in preparations)...our team is good. We move forward as a team. We have plenty of time. These other teams (BJP, AAP and SAD) are not going to last even 15-20 minutes,” he said.

After taking charge, Pargat met Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot and party MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla in the national capital. He said the discussions focused on strengthening the organisation and raising issues concerning Punjab and its people.

“I will take guidance from him (Pilot) since he is more experienced. We will sit down and discuss what is good for Punjab and what all we are going to do,” Pargat said.

Backing Pargat’s appointment, Pilot described him as a “national icon” and highlighted his experience as captain of the Indian hockey team.

“Pargat Singh ji has been a national icon. He served as the captain of the Indian hockey team and is a distinguished sportsperson. With that same spirit of inclusivity, he will be able to fully serve the people of Punjab. Together with all Congress Party workers, we will form a government in Punjab in the near future,” Pilot said.

Pargat also said the gold medal won by the Indian women’s hockey team was “a great gift for me” following his appointment. “There cannot be a better gift than that,” he said.