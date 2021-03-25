I’m gutsier than most, says 105-year-old after getting Covid vaccine in Chandigarh

“I have more guts than most people who are hesitant to take the vaccine shot,” said 105-year-old SK Bhalla, believed to be one of the oldest persons to receive the jab in the city.

Bhalla was among 30 residents of the Senior Citizen Home in Sector 15 who got inoculated on Tuesday evening. The department of social welfare had organised a special camp at the Sector-22 civil hospital for the home’s seniors, who are all above 70 years of age.

Bhalla, who lost his four children to a road accident, said the coronavirus had impacted his small world unpleasantly.

Since the centenarian has low hearing, he said, “When everyone around me puts on a mask, it gets difficult for me to understand what they are saying, I want all of us to be mask-free and vaccination may take us back to normalcy.”

Bhalla said that back in 1941 in Lahore, an epidemic of Kala Azar had gripped the city and the British were only giving vaccines to families who were ready to join the army to fight in the World War.

“All of us received the vaccine and it was a proud moment for us,” said Bhalla.

Vaccine hesitancy in the city remains a major challenge for the authorities. Despite the availability of resources, the response among the targeted population remains low. The city has the capacity to inoculate 7,000 persons a day, but the numbers remain less than 3,000.