IMD plans hyper-local weather forecasting system: J&K CM Omar Abdullah

In eco-fragile Jammu and Kashmir, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) plans to set up a hyper-local weather forecasting system for early weather warning alerts, especially cloudbursts and heavy rainfall. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the Budget session in Jammu on Friday. (PTI)

“The IMD plans to install four additional doppler weather radars and 34 automatic weather stations and snow gauges in Jammu and Kashmir,” the government stated in a written reply to a question by NC MLA Sajjad Shaheen in the legislative assembly here.

“The National Disaster Management Authority has identified seven districts across Himalayan states for focused intervention, out of which Ramban and Kishtwar have been selected from Jammu and Kashmir,” said chief minister Omar Abdullah in a written reply.

“Past data on cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides spanning the last 15 years is available with the Meteorological Centre in Srinagar, and has been used to assess district-wise vulnerability,” the chief minister said.

In the Jammu division, Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Reasi and Udhampur fall under the high-vulnerability category, while Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua are in the medium category.

It may be stated here that 65 people died after a cloudburst hit Chishoti village in Kishtwar on August 14 last year. At least 32 remain missing till date. The dead and missing were largely pilgrims of Mata Machail Temple in Padder.

Barely 11 days later, on August 26, at least 34 pilgrims were killed and scores injured near Ardhkuwari in another cloudburst.

“Jammu and Samba have been placed in the low-vulnerability group,” the CM informed.

In the Kashmir division, Anantnag, Kulgam and Ganderbal have been identified as highly vulnerable, while Budgam, Shopian and Pulwama fall under medium vulnerability. Srinagar, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora have been categorised as low-vulnerability districts.

“IMD plans to install four additional doppler weather radars and 34 automatic weather stations and snow gauges in Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to the existing three X-band radars located at Srinagar, Jammu and Banihal,” said Omar.

“The new radars are proposed at Doda, Rajouri, Anantnag and Baramulla to strengthen early warning and weather service delivery,” he added.

Further, 26 additional automatic weather stations and eight snow gauges are proposed to be installed in far-flung and hilly areas, including Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla and Shopian.

The expanded observational network would significantly enhance forecasting and disaster preparedness for hydro-meteorological events, he said.

The Public Works (R&D) Department has also initiated long-term measures to mitigate damage to roads and bridges caused by flash floods and cloudbursts.

“These include slope stabilisation through geotechnical interventions such as retaining walls, breast walls, gabion structures and bio-engineering techniques, along with the adoption of disaster-resilient construction practices,” Abdullah said.

The updated hydrological and geotechnical assessments are being incorporated into detailed project reports, with vulnerable locations being prioritised for targeted interventions, subject to availability of funds.

‘Avoid bringing politics into every issue, instead focus on details’

JAMMU: Following unwarranted remarks by Congress MLAs and the deputy chief minister regarding a Kishtwar district commissioner’s order on monitoring donations during Ramzan, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged legislators on Friday to avoid politicising religious matters. He clarified that the DC acted on instructions from the CM’s office.

“Yesterday Congress MLAs Nizammudin Bhat and Ghulam Ahmad Mir drew attention to an order by the Kishtwar DC pertaining to donations during Ramzan. They called it government’s interference into religious matters,” Omar said.

“I found out that DC Kishtwar didn’t act on his own and I came to know that instructions were issued to DCs to talk to locals and make proper preparations for Ramzan,” he added.

The CM informed the House that local religious leaders from Muslim community in Kishtwar had expressed apprehensions that several people form bogus NGOs during Ramzan and collect donations in the name of patients, which probably don’t exist.

“The religious leaders stated that there is no accountability regarding where the funds are used. Sometimes, it is not even known whether the patient in whose name money is being collected is alive or not,” he said.

“They had requested the DC to look into the issue with and issue an appropriate order. Acting upon their request, DC had issued the order, which has been welcomed by the Imam of Jamia Masjid in Kishtwar and other Muslim leaders. I would advise the legislators to avoid bringing politics into every issue and instead focus on the details,” he said.

The CM explained that prior to Ramzan, a meeting was convened where all district commissioners were directed to coordinate with local stakeholders and make necessary preparations for the holy month.

He added that such practices not only lead to misuse of funds but also harm genuine NGOs that work transparently.

It may be stated here that the deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary, on Thursday, had said, “I don’t think DCs should get into religious affairs but it’s new age… we have new officers and new DCs. And when one gets more than what he deserved then he starts showing his power but I would say that officers should not intervene and speak on religious affairs.”

J&K sees over 7.85 crore tourists between 2023-25

The Jammu and Kashmir government, on Friday, said that the Union Territory witnessed a spike in tourist arrivals post-2019 period, with over 7.85 crore tourists visiting between 2023 and 2025, compared to 4.76 crore visitors during 2016–18.

Replying to a question by NC MLA Javid Hassan Baig, the government stated that that over 7.85 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir from 2023 to 2025, while over 4.76 crore tourists visited the Union Territory during 2016–18.

According to the data tabled in the House, the Kashmir division received 59.56 lakh tourists during 2016–18, which rose sharply to 2.42 crore tourists between 2023 and 2025, reflecting a significant revival of tourism in the Valley after 2019.

However, the government noted a decline in tourist arrivals in the Kashmir division in 2025, with footfall dropping from 98.19 lakh in 2024 to 47.78 lakh in 2025 so far.

The decrease was due to fallout of the Pahalgam terror attack, subsequent Operation Sindoor, and heavy rains during the year.

In the Jammu region, tourist arrivals stood at 4.16 crore during 2016–18, increasing to 5.43 crore between 2023 and 2025, indicating sustained growth driven largely by pilgrimage and religious tourism, it said.

Kashmir alone saw total footfall rising to 98.1 lakh in 2024, compared to around 20 lakh visitors annually during 2016–18, it said.

3 tourism projects completed in Ramgarh

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said three tourism projects have been completed in in Ramgarh constituency at a cost of ₹307.12 lakh under the Capex budget and another project was currently in progress.

Replying to a question by BJP MLA from Ramgarh constituency Devinder Kumar Manyal, he informed that tourism development plan for the year 2026–27 has not yet been formulated.

However, new projects for Ramgarh constituency will be considered for 2026–27, subject to feasibility as per established tourism norms, availability of funds and necessary approvals, the CM said.

Replying to another question, Abdullah, who also holds the tourism portfolio, stated that ₹123.41 lakh was sanctioned under the Capex budget for the development and beautification of Sidh Goria temple in Samba district.

The CM further said that ₹100 lakh was sanctioned under the Capex budget for the development of Baba Chamlyal Shrine.

The sanctioned works comprised construction of flooring and pathways, installation of lights and allied works, which have also been physically completed.