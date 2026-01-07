IMD predicts dry weather till Jan 12 in Himachal

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) on Tuesday predicted dry weather to prevail in the hill state till January 12 even as very light snowfall was observed over the high hills of the state during the last 24 hours. No significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures was observed during this period in the state. Tourists stranded in a long traffic jam in Manali on Tuesday. (PTI)

The minimum temperatures are likely to fall by about 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next 48 hours and they are likely to rise gradually by about 2-4 degrees during the next subsequent 3-4 days in the state. Maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius over many parts of the state except high hills and adjoining mid hills where the maximum temperatures are expected to fall by 2-3 degrees during the next 3-4 days.

Himachal’s higher reaches continued to experience colder nights with the lowest minimum temperature dropping to 10.8 degrees Celsius in tribal district Lahaul-Spiti’s Tabo on Tuesday.

It was closely followed by a minimum temperature of -7.1 degrees Celsius recorded in Kukumseri and -3.4 recorded in Kalpa. Notably, the minimum temperature in Tabo was recorded at -10.2 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Dense fog was observed in Bilaspur, while moderate fog was observed in Sundernagar and Paonta Sahib and Shallow fog was observed in Mandi.