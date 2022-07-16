IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next four days in Himachal

The meteorological department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the plains and mid hills of Himachal Pradesh for the next four days while the higher reaches may experience fresh spell of snowfall.

Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul said a yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rains, lightning and thunderstorm in mid plains, mid hills and high hills from July 17 to 19.

There is an orange alert for widespread heavy rainfall and thunderstorm on July 20.

Heavy showers may also disrupt essential services like water and power supply and communications besides triggering landslides.

Paul advised locals and tourists to check weather forecast for the area concerned before travelling.

Temps soar as sun shines bright

Meanwhile, the day temperatures rose by few notches as weather largely remained dry except a few pockets which experienced light to moderate rains.

Una was the hottest place in the state recording a high of 38.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Bilaspur at 37 degrees C, Barthin 35.5 degrees, Sundernagar 34.5 degrees, Hamirpur 34.2 degrees, Kangra 34.1 degrees, Bhuntar 33.3 degrees, Chamba 32.7 degrees and Dharamshala 32 degrees.

State capital Shimla saw a high of 25.6 degrees while famous tourist resort Manali recorded 28 degrees day temperature. Dalhousie recorded 25.5 degrees day temperature.

Keylong was the coldest with 10.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Bhuntar in Kullu got 33.3mm rainfall while Hamirpur experienced 10mm rainfall.