IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next four days in Himachal
The meteorological department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the plains and mid hills of Himachal Pradesh for the next four days while the higher reaches may experience fresh spell of snowfall.
Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul said a yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rains, lightning and thunderstorm in mid plains, mid hills and high hills from July 17 to 19.
There is an orange alert for widespread heavy rainfall and thunderstorm on July 20.
Heavy showers may also disrupt essential services like water and power supply and communications besides triggering landslides.
Paul advised locals and tourists to check weather forecast for the area concerned before travelling.
Temps soar as sun shines bright
Meanwhile, the day temperatures rose by few notches as weather largely remained dry except a few pockets which experienced light to moderate rains.
Una was the hottest place in the state recording a high of 38.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Bilaspur at 37 degrees C, Barthin 35.5 degrees, Sundernagar 34.5 degrees, Hamirpur 34.2 degrees, Kangra 34.1 degrees, Bhuntar 33.3 degrees, Chamba 32.7 degrees and Dharamshala 32 degrees.
State capital Shimla saw a high of 25.6 degrees while famous tourist resort Manali recorded 28 degrees day temperature. Dalhousie recorded 25.5 degrees day temperature.
Keylong was the coldest with 10.4 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, Bhuntar in Kullu got 33.3mm rainfall while Hamirpur experienced 10mm rainfall.
-
Rush to inaugurate ‘half-built’ E-way sign of ‘make-do’ culture: Akhilesh
On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bundelkhand Expressway, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav accused the government of rushing to inaugurate the “half-complete” expressway and championing a “chaltaau” (make-do) culture. “So, even with the defence corridor near it, the BJP government could not construct an airstrip like the one constructed on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway during the Samajwadi Party government,” Akhilesh said. The project took 28 months to complete, according to the government.
-
Lonavla bans entry for sightseeing visitors
Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on July 13 issued an order banning assembly of five or more people at trekking routes, forts and tourist places under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) till July 17. “It is just an extension of the order issued by the district collector. People are allowed to stay in Lonavla,” said Pandit Patil, chief executive officer, Lonavla municipal council.
-
Congress launches campaign against BJP from HP’s apple belt
Two days after Samyut Kisan Morcha took to the streets against the spiralling input cost of packaging material for fruits in Himachal Pradesh, the opposition Congress on Saturday launched a 'Halla Bol' (raise your voice) protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party government. Shimla rural legislator Vikramaditya Singh, who is also party's general secretary, launched the campaign from Rohru – the assembly constituency his father former CM Virbhadra Singh represented five times.
-
Murals removed temporarily to ease traffic flow on Ganeshkhind road
The murals depicting the city's journey from Punawadi to Modern Pune, under the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee flyover at the Agriculture College junction in Shivajinagar, have been removed to facilitate traffic on Ganeshkhind road. The murals were part of a beautification project undertaken five years ago using the MLA funds of a former member of the legislative assembly, Anil Bhosale, which were to the tune of crores of rupees.
-
SSU forms a committee to prepare syllabus for online Sanskrit training course
Sampurnanand Sanskrit University vice-chancellor Prof Hareram Tripathi said that the U.P. government sanctioned a grant of ₹1.16 crore for starting an online Sanskrit training centre. The V-C informed that the university appointed Prof Harishankar Pandey (Professor of Prakrit and Jainagam departments) and five co-coordinators of the Sanskrit Vidya Department for preparing the syllabus for the diploma courses to be conducted online.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics