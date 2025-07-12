Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

IMD sounds alert for heavy rain in three Himachal districts on July 12

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 06:18 AM IST

For July 13 as well, the weather office has issued a yellow alert for Bilaspur, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts; it will be followed by a yellow alert on July 14 in eight districts of the state

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has sounded a yellow alert for heavy rainfall at isolated places in Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts on Saturday (July 12).

IMD has forecast heavy rain in Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts on Saturday (July 12). (HT)
IMD has forecast heavy rain in Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts on Saturday (July 12). (HT)

For July 13 as well, the weather office has issued a yellow alert for Bilaspur, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts. It will be followed by a yellow alert on July 14 in eight districts of the state.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was observed at most places, while heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places in the state.

The highest amount of rainfall, 50 mm, was recorded in Pandoh, followed by Bilaspur Sadar (40 mm), Gohar (40 mm), Mandi (40 mm), Sarahan (30 mm), Shimla (20 mm), Aghar (20 mm), Manali (10 mm), Rohru (10 mm) and Jogindarnagar (10 mm).

Officials said the maximum temperatures were expected to rise by about 2-5 degrees during the next two days, thereafter, they were expected to fall by 2-4 degrees during the subsequent 3-4 days. However, no significant change is expected in the minimum temperatures.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / IMD sounds alert for heavy rain in three Himachal districts on July 12
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On