IMD sounds alert for heavy rain in three Himachal districts on July 12

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has sounded a yellow alert for heavy rainfall at isolated places in Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts on Saturday (July 12). IMD has forecast heavy rain in Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts on Saturday (July 12). (HT)

For July 13 as well, the weather office has issued a yellow alert for Bilaspur, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts. It will be followed by a yellow alert on July 14 in eight districts of the state.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was observed at most places, while heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places in the state.

The highest amount of rainfall, 50 mm, was recorded in Pandoh, followed by Bilaspur Sadar (40 mm), Gohar (40 mm), Mandi (40 mm), Sarahan (30 mm), Shimla (20 mm), Aghar (20 mm), Manali (10 mm), Rohru (10 mm) and Jogindarnagar (10 mm).

Officials said the maximum temperatures were expected to rise by about 2-5 degrees during the next two days, thereafter, they were expected to fall by 2-4 degrees during the subsequent 3-4 days. However, no significant change is expected in the minimum temperatures.