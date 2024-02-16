Immigrants increasingly leaving Canada for ‘greener pastures’: Report

As per a recent study conducted by the Institute for Canadian Citizenship and the Conference Board of Canada, immigrants are increasingly departing from Canada in pursuit of “greener pastures,” sparking concerns in the Great White North, Khalsa Vox reported. As per a recent study conducted by the Institute for Canadian Citizenship and the Conference Board of Canada, immigrants are increasingly departing from Canada in pursuit of “greener pastures,” sparking concerns in the Great White North, Khalsa Vox reported. (Representational Image)

The statistics call it “vital” to recognise that emigration rates have been steadily increasing since the 1980s. According to the study’s findings, approximately 17.5% of the immigrants, who arrived during this period eventually opted to emigrate within 20 years, Khalsa Vox reported.

The report states that a certain rise in outward migration exceeds the historical average by 31%. These statistics have gathered the attention of people. Although 17.5% might demonstrate a notable percentage of immigrants leaving.

The main factors that contribute to the decision include challenges with integration, employment opportunities, and affordability. Increasing crimes and gang wars have added another layer to the complex issue of immigration and emigration in Canada.

The study has not mentioned the destinations of these emigrants, making it difficult to assess whether they are truly leaving for “better” situations in other places, Khalsa Vox reported.

The findings of the study call for contemplation of Canada’s approach to immigration. The study raises important questions about integration support, employment opportunities, and policies that might influence people to not leave Canada.

As per the report, further research is needed to understand the specific motivations responsible for emigration. The research should have the goal of finding areas where Canada’s immigration system can be improved to better address the needs and aspirations of immigrants.