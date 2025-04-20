Immigration fraud in Ludhiana: Three women among 4 booked

The PAU police have booked four travel agents, including three women, for allegedly duping a man of ₹14.75 lakh on the pretext of arranging a Canadian visa for him. The accused have been identified as Rakesh Ricky of Mohali, Priyanka Sharma, Namrata and Natasha. When the victim demanded his money back, the accused started threatening him following which he filed a complaint. (HT Photo)

The FIR has been registered on the statement of Harkirat Singh Sandhu, son of a Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) staffer. Sandhu said the accused promised to arrange a Canadian visa for him and took ₹14.75 lakh. He alleged that the accused neither kept their promise nor returned the money. When he demanded his money back, the accused started threatening him following which he filed a complaint, he stated.

ASI Kanwaljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the complaint was received on January 9. The FIR has been registered after an investigation. The accused have been booked under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating), 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS and 24 of the Immigration Act. A hunt is on for their arrest, he added.