Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Immigration fraud in Ludhiana: Three women among 4 booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 20, 2025 08:58 AM IST

The FIR has been registered on the statement of Harkirat Singh Sandhu, who said the accused took ₹14.75 lakh while promising that they would arrange a Canadian visa for him

The PAU police have booked four travel agents, including three women, for allegedly duping a man of 14.75 lakh on the pretext of arranging a Canadian visa for him. The accused have been identified as Rakesh Ricky of Mohali, Priyanka Sharma, Namrata and Natasha.

When the victim demanded his money back, the accused started threatening him following which he filed a complaint. (HT Photo)
When the victim demanded his money back, the accused started threatening him following which he filed a complaint. (HT Photo)

The FIR has been registered on the statement of Harkirat Singh Sandhu, son of a Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) staffer. Sandhu said the accused promised to arrange a Canadian visa for him and took 14.75 lakh. He alleged that the accused neither kept their promise nor returned the money. When he demanded his money back, the accused started threatening him following which he filed a complaint, he stated.

ASI Kanwaljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the complaint was received on January 9. The FIR has been registered after an investigation. The accused have been booked under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating), 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS and 24 of the Immigration Act. A hunt is on for their arrest, he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Immigration fraud in Ludhiana: Three women among 4 booked
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On