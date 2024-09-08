Immigration frauds of over 26 lakh come to fore in Chandigarh

Two separate cases of immigration fraud were uncovered in the city. In the second case, a resident of Yamuna Nagar was defrauded of ₹ 9.80 lakh on the pretext of securing a spouse visa for Australia. (iStock)

In the first case, an Amritsar resident was duped of over ₹16 lakh by an immigration consultancy on pretext of sending abroad.

In her complaint, Komalpreet Kaur said Tarandeep Kaur and Waliya Singh of My Immigration Solution, Sector 17-C, Chandigarh, deceived her into paying ₹16.74 lakh on the pretext of sending her to Canada.

Komalpreet said during a visit to the office, she and her uncle were directed to pay a substantial amount for visa processing and other procedures. Following their instructions, she paid ₹9,71,091 via bank transfer to an account belonging to Mahinder Kaur, besides an additional ₹6,16,347.

Despite paying the amount and waiting for almost two years, Kamalpreet said the consultancy failed to keep its promise. When she demanded a refund, the consultancy refused to return the money, dismissing her claims.

A case under Sections 420, 506 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 17 police station.

Yamuna Nagar resident loses ₹9.8 lakh

In the second case, a resident of Yamuna Nagar was defrauded of ₹9.80 on the pretext of securing a spouse visa for Australia.

In her complaint, Sudiksha Dureja said she and her husband came across VSS (Visa Service Centre) in Sector 8-C, through social media. On the couple’s visit to the consultancy on February 19, they were assured by the firm’s owner Waris Chauhan and his colleagues that they would secure the visa.

Subsequently, the consultancy started demanding additional payment for various services. Despite making multiple payments the promised visa was never issued. Upon realising the offer letter given to them was fake, Dureja and her husband confronted the consultancy, leading to verbal abuse and threats from the staff.

A case under Sections 420, 468, 471, 120-B of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act was registered at the Sector 3 police station.