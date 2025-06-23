Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi
Immovable property of terror accused attached in Udhampur

ByPress Trust of India
Jun 23, 2025 04:06 PM IST

Mohd Shafiq's 1.3 marla land at Kadwah village of Basantgarh was attached under the UAPA. The remote Basantgarh forest area witnessed several encounters between terrorists and security forces in the past couple of years.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday attached the immovable property of a terror accused, who is in judicial custody, in Udhampur district, an official said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday attached the immovable property of a terror accused, who is in judicial custody, in Udhampur district.
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday attached the immovable property of a terror accused, who is in judicial custody, in Udhampur district.

Mohd Shafiq’s 1.3 marla land at Kadwah village of Basantgarh was attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the official said.

The remote Basantgarh forest area witnessed several encounters between terrorists and security forces in the past couple of years.The official said the property was attached under Section 25 of the UAPA after the investigations identified the property as being linked to terror-related activities.

Shafiq was arrested last year for his links with terrorists and a case under various sections of the UAPA stands registered against him at Basantgarh police station.

The official said the piece of land is now restricted from being sold, leased, transferred or involved in any third-party transaction.

