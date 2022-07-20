Impart training to cops handling drug seizure cases: HC to Punjab DGP
Chandigarh
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab director general of police (DGP) to impart training to cops handling drugs seizure cases.
The directions were issued by high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur, while dealing with a bail plea in a drugs seizure case reported in Patiala in August 2021.
The HC directed that training be imparted at the police academies in Jalandhar and Phillaur and sought an intimation report in this regard within six months.
“If this court notices that any deliberate breaches or departures become yet visited qua the mandate of law, either by the investigating officers concerned, or by the chemical analysts concerned, thereupon, this court would become direct the DGP or the officer concerned to draw appropriate action in accordance with law on errant police official(s) concerned, or qua the errant chemical examiner(s) concerned,” the bench ordered.
It had come before court that as mandated in the law, prior warrants for seizures are not being obtained by the investigating officers, even if they had prior knowledge of someone possessing drugs and a magistrate was available for the same.
Also, it had come to light that at the time of production of the case property in the court, the investigating officers are “extremely negligent” in making testifications-- at times seals on recovered material do not match.
These “gross negligence” had on earlier occasions resulted in the court ordering acquittal of an accused as the seals of samples obtained did not match with the bulk parcel, the court observed.
In the case of forensic laboratory staff, the court observed that there had been instances of samples after examination sent back without proper seals or not sealed at all.
Pune Metro completes viaduct work on reach 2
The Pune metro on Tuesday completed the viaducts' work on reach 2 (Vanaz metro station to Civil court metro station). This implies that the Pune metro has completed a total of 296 viaduct spans and 12 depot line spans of the east-west corridor of the Pune Metro Rail Project from Vanaz to Civil court, which is a 7.505km-long viaduct including the depot line at Vanaz.
Gurdwara body-run schools, colleges: SGPC stays new service rules after teachers’ stir
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday stayed new service rules policy that allegedly curtailed facilities to its staff working in its educational institutes till furthers after a group of teachers staged a protest outside it's the apex gurdwara body headquarters Teja Singh Samundri Hall in Amritsar. The SGPC runs many schools and colleges across Punjab and Haryana. A group of woman teachers staged a protest on Monday that continued on Tuesday.
Bathinda MC: Cong councillors attack party’s mayor for poor upkeep of sewerage system
Bathinda municipal corporation mayor Raman Goyal came under attack from councillors of her Congress party in the General House meeting on Tuesday over for poor upkeep of the sewerage system in the city. Members of the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal also joined the rebel Congress councillors. The Congress has a majority in the 50-member MC House. Bathinda lacks a drainage network and sewage system is used to flush out rainwater from the city.
PMC to levy value-based property tax on 100 properties
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to levy value-based property tax on 100 properties on a pilot basis and will extend the plan to the entire city if it proves successful. The property tax levied on old properties is disproportionate to their size whereas newly-registered properties are being charged huge amounts. So much so that in some areas of the city, the property tax for a 2 BHK (bedroom-hall-kitchen) is more than Rs35,000 per annum.
Bains sent to judicial remand in Verka plant trespass case
Ludhiana: A local court on Tuesday sent former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Bains to 14-day judicial remand on Tuesday in a trespass and forcible entry to the Verka Milk Plant on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana in 2018. A case was registered against Bains on July 11 under Section 174 A of the IPC after he failed to appear in the court. Bains had been ignoring court summons and avoiding hearings.
