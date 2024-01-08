close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Implement ‘track and trace’ system, prevent revenue loss: Haryana deputy CM Dushyant to excise officials

Implement ‘track and trace’ system, prevent revenue loss: Haryana deputy CM Dushyant to excise officials

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 08, 2024 10:32 PM IST

Reviewing the progress of “track and trace system”, the deputy chief minister said at every stage — from liquor preparation in distilleries to loading and warehouse arrival — there must be bar-code scanning to ensure transparency and accountability.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday directed the excise department officials to implement the liquor ‘track and trace’ mechanism that aims to prevent irregularities leading to revenue loss.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala (PTI file)

Reviewing the progress of "track and trace system", the deputy chief minister said at every stage — from liquor preparation in distilleries to loading and warehouse arrival — there must be bar-code scanning to ensure transparency and accountability.

Chautala directed the officials that there must be zero tolerance towards any scope of revenue leakage and instructed the officers to take steps to prevent any pilferage or manipulation.

The deputy CM also reviewed the liquor and alcohol exports from Haryana distilleries and installation of flow meters in distilleries and reiterated that excise department must ensure strict monitoring to prevent discrepancies, according to a statement.

