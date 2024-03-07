Implement transfer policy of EC: Haryana CEO

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal on Wednesday directed all the heads of departments to comply with the latest transfer policy of the Election Commission (EC) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The CEO said this rule applies retrospectively to transfers and postings that have already been implemented in accordance with the EC’s previous directions. (HT File Photo)

The CEO said that directions have been issued regarding transfer of officers who have completed three years in a parliamentary constituency or district.

“Now all district election officers, sub-district election officers, district returning officers, assistant returning officers, IG, DIG, senior superintendents of police, superintendents of police, additional superintendents of police, deputy superintendents of police etc will be transferred if they have completed a three year term in the same parliamentary constituency or district during the last four years,” the CEO said in a statement.

Agarwal held a review meeting of the department officers here on the directions issued by the EC regarding election arrangements. He said that it has come to the notice of EC that state governments are transferring officers to nearby districts within the same parliamentary constituency during the elections.

“Therefore, the EC has made a significant amendment in its current transfer policy,” the CEO said.

Additionally, it will be ensured that district returning officers and assistant returning officers are not posted in the Parliamentary Constituency which is comprised of their home districts.

He said that as per the ECI policy, all officers who were either posted in their home district or have completed three years at a place have been directed to be transferred. This includes officers who are in any way connected to the election work either directly or in a supervisory capacity.