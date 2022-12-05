Important to link Vedic-era wisdom with current teaching methods: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the time has come to promote the knowledge of Vedic science and link ancient educational techniques with the new teaching methods.

Addressing a gathering on the second day of the two-day National Vedic Science Seminar in Gurugram, Khattar said, “The age-old belief about foreign forces, especially before India’s Independence, trying to break and destroy our Vedic science and knowledge of Vedas was still prevalent.”

The chief minister said the state government has taken many important steps for the promotion of Vedic wisdom that included setting up a research centre, purchasing land for Veda university, starting a Sanskrit university in Kaithal and gurukul on the Mansa Devi temple premises and establishing a Sanskrit college.

He said that steps are being taken to promote Vedas and ancient knowledge and bring this back into the mainstream.

“Our present education system is moving ahead according to the western education system. If we want to change this, then it will not work just by saying that our method is the best. We have to compare each subject with the current method. To compare, you will have to tell the speciality of your method and after that one has to prove as to which method is beneficial for the public,” said Khattar.

Referring to the unending debate between allopathy and ayurveda and one claiming itself better than the other, Khattar said while ayurveda gives the direction to stay healthy, allopathy provides instant cure and relief.

“Along with allopathy, there is a need to promote ayurveda as well,” he added.