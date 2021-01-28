Improper staff utilisation a concern during vax drive in Chandigarh

With many sites reporting a low turnout for Covid-19 vaccination, a fresh concern has emerged for the UT health department in the form of improper utilisation of workforce deputed for the drive.

The authorities had recently activated two new sites for the vaccination drive, with the deployment of more workforce to vaccinate priority beneficiaries. However, due to low response, the staff capacity is not being utilised to its fullest.

“We have to make arrangements for inoculating a minimum of 100 people in a day, which includes deputation of doctors, nurses, and supporting staff. It makes it a team of at least 10 professionals. The staff on almost half of the sites do not see many beneficiaries coming in and thus, they don’t have much to do,” said a senior official of the UT health department.

Only half the target achieved

Out of a total target of 4,895, so far only 2,464 persons have been vaccinated in Chandigarh.

On Wednesday, only eight people came forward for a jab at the civil hospital in Manimajra. Only 51 were vaccinated at the two sites of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. Similarly, 87 were inoculated at the two sites of Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, and 50 people at civil hospital in Sector 45. Each of these sites has a capacity to inoculate 100 people.

UT health secretary Arun Gupta said that they had apprised the central government to increase the number of beneficiaries to be inoculated at one site, however, they were not granted permission for the same.

“At a few sites, we have the capacity to inoculate more than 100 beneficiaries so that the capacity of the staff deployed there can be utilised. During routine meetings, we have requested the central government to allow us to increase the number of beneficiaries at one site, however, we were not given the go-ahead,” he said.

Another UT health official said that the idea was to broaden the base of the beneficiaries to be called in for vaccination. “If 50 people are coming forward for vaccination out of 100, we expect the number will be pushed up to at least 70 if 200 people are invited. We can stop wastage of resources this way,” the official added.