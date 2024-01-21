In a first: Getting degrees to come at a price for Punjabi University students

In a first, cash-strapped Punjabi University has asked the students, who have received degrees in absentia in the last two academic sessions, to submit a hefty fee if they want to be conferred a degree at the February 28 convocation. The Punjabi University convocation is scheduled for February 28.

The university order issued on January 15, which has come under criticism from students, their unions and various other quarters, reads: “Those students who want to receive degrees at the convocation should submit degrees to the university and submit the fees for it.”

It has been two years since the varsity has conducted a convocation, and in the meantime, many of the students have already received degrees from their respective departments.

The offer has been given to the students of the last two academic sessions. The last convocation was held in 2021.

As per the order, if the former student submits the degree by January 20, he has to pay a fee of ₹2,500.

If the student submits the degree by January 25, then they must pay ₹5,000. The university has fixed ₹10,000 if someone submits his degree by February 1.

To be clear, Panjab University doesn’t charge any fee, while Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, charges ₹550 as security, which is refunded later.

A university official, who didn’t wish to be named, confirmed that this was for first time that the university was charging money.

“Usually, universities do not have such provision for students who received degrees in absentia to get degrees at the convocation. It is being done in the interest of students. The hefty amount is being charged because we have to make arrangements to accommodate them,” a senior Punjabi University official, pleading anonymity, said.

Student bodies and former university students accused the university of using the occasion to mint money. The student body said that the university couldn’t organise a convocation for the past two years, and now it’s asking the students to pay for getting the degree at the convocation.

Punjab Students Union (Lalkaar), a student organisation condemning the decision, said this is utter loot by the university.

“This is against the Punjab government’s tall claims of affordable higher education in the state. First, the university doesn’t hold any convocation for two years. Students had already paid to get their degrees in absentia for various purposes. For no fault of theirs, the students are now being asked to pay hefty amounts to get their degrees at the convocation,” said Harpreet Singh, president of PSU (Lalkaar)

As per the available information, as many as 78 students have already opted to get degrees at the convocation.

Vice-chancellor Prof Arvind defended the order and said it’s not mandatory for students.

“This is an opportunity for the students to take degrees at the convocation. It is not mandatory at all. If any student avails of the opportunity, they will have to pay for it. We have to make arrangements for them if they want to attend the convocation,” he said.