In a U-turn, Takht tells SGPC to cooperate with govt in missing saroops case

In a significant shift in stance, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Monday directed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to cooperate with the Punjab government regarding the case of 328 missing sacred saroops (scriptures) of Guru Granth Sahib. Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj

The directive comes days after the Sikh clergy had initially termed government interference in the matter as “not in the Panth’s interest.”

Giani Gargaj’s about-face comes three days ahead of CM Bhagwant Mann slated appearance before the Akal Takht for ‘derogatory’ remarks on Sikh tenets.

The jathedar has now authorised SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami to provide the required information to investigators at its Chandigarh sub-office.

“ In view of the confusion being created among the ‘Sangat’ (Sikh community) by some people in the present matter of the sacred saroops and keeping in mind the larger Panthic interests, the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Harjinder Singh Dhami, is hereby authorised to extend due cooperation to the government only with regard to the issue of the 328 sacred saroops,” Giani Gargaj said.

The case pertains to the misappropriation of sacred saroops from the SGPC’s publishing house. An internal inquiry by the Ishar Singh Commission previously found that 16 employees and officials colluded to distribute saroops without depositing the prescribed offerings (bheta) into trust funds. While the SGPC has already taken departmental action against these individuals, the AAP government recently escalated the matter by registering an FIR and forming a special investigation team (SIT).

Giani Gargaj cautioned against the political exploitation of the sensitive issue. “No political party should attempt to derive benefit from this. Anyone doing so will be held accountable to the Akal Takht for betraying Panthic interests,” he said.

He also expressed concern over the “low-level analogies and crude terminology” used by commentators on social media, warning that such disrespect toward the living Guru is “unbearable”.

The matter, first exposed by the Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO) in 2020, has become a flashpoint between the AAP-led government and the SGPC. While the SGPC previously viewed the FIR as an attack on its autonomy, chief minister Bhagwant Mann accused the committee of using the Takht as a “shield” for corrupt officials.

The FIR, registered on December 7, includes charges of criminal breach of trust and hurting religious sentiments. High-profile arrests, including Satinder Singh Kohli, a former internal auditor, have already been made.

Punjab Police have formed a special investigation team to probe the case.

The FIR was registered under sections including 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship or sacred object with intent to insult a religion), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

SGPC to comply with directive

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said that in accordance with the directions issued by the acting jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Gargaj, the gurdwara body will take the required action in the matter concerning the sacred saroops.

In a statement issued here, Dhami said that the matter of the sacred saroops had earlier also been investigated under the supervision of Akal Takht Sahib, and departmental action against employees was taken by the SGPC strictly as per the orders.

“As per the latest directions issued, the SGPC will initiate further action. Accordingly, once contacted by the SIT, action will be taken in the spirit of the orders,” he said.