In biggest haul this year, Punjab Police recover 85kg heroin, bust ISI-run smuggling module

In the biggest drug seizure in Punjab so far this year, police recovered 85kg of heroin after busting a narco-smuggling module controlled by Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and operated by a UK-based drug handler by arresting his local operative, Amarjot Singh, a resident of Bhittewad village in Amritsar district, on Friday. Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav on Friday termed the drug haul a big success and said the cross-border narco-smuggling module was busted after Tarn Taran Police carried out an intelligence-based operation. (HT file photo)

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav posted on X: “@TarnTaranPolice on Friday busted a cross-border, #ISI-controlled-#Pakistan based narco-smuggling module operated by #UK-based drug handler Lalli and arrests his #India-based operative, Amarjot Singh @ Jota Sandhu, a resident of Bhittewad village in Amritsar Rural and recovered 85kg of heroin.”

Amarjot was receiving the drug consignments from cross-border smugglers and supplying the contraband across Punjab. His house at Bhittewad village served as a major stash point for the network, the DGP said.

Terming it a big success, the DGP said: “The module was busted after Tarn Taran Police carried out a big intelligence-based operation, led by senior superintendent of police Abhimanyu Rana. Three consignments were recovered from Amarjot’s possession. On Thursday, 5kg heroin was recovered from him, while 40kg of heroin was found concealed in the washing machine at his house at Bhittewad. Another 40kg of heroin was recovered from Rakh Sarai village that falls under the jurisdiction of Sarai Amanat Khan police station of Tarn Taran”, Yadav said in a video message posted on social media.

“This is the biggest seizure so far this year and a clear indication of the scale and sophistication of transnational drug trafficking networks we are dealing with,” Yadav said.

A case was registered and investigation was on to trace backward and forward linkages. The police are pursuing leads and expect more arrests and recoveries in the coming days.

In February, 30kg of heroin was recovered by Amritsar Rural police after a smuggler was arrested.

In October 2024, Punjab Police recovered 105kg of heroin in Amritsar by busting a cross-border smuggling racket after arresting two accomplices of a Turkey-based drug smuggler, Navpreet Singh, alias Nav Bhullar.

Nasha Mukti Yatra launch today

The seizure by the Tarn Taran police comes on a day when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced the launch of the Nasha Mukti Yatra amid the ongoing Yudh Nashe Virudh (War Against Drugs) in Punjab, an initiative of the state government to eliminate drug abuse.

“From today, the Nasha Mukti Yatra is starting in Punjab. This yatra will go to every village and every ward of Punjab. Through this Yatra, people will now be connected with the Nasha Mukti Abhiyan. In every village and every ward, people will take an oath that they will not consume drugs themselves, will not let anyone sell drugs in their area and will get the drug addicts treated and get them out of addiction,” Kejriwal, the former Delhi chief minister, posted on X.

He said that the Punjab government has made arrangements for the treatment of drug addicts. “The Punjab government has made arrangements on a large scale for the treatment of drug addicts. Three crore members of the Punjab family will now ensure that they eliminate drug addiction from Punjab,” Kejriwal said. “In the last two-and-a-half months, Punjab Police and the Punjab government have started a war against drugs. For the first time, action is being taken against drug smugglers on such a large scale,” he added.