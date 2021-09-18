In brief: Kishtwar police arrest another former militant

Kishtwar police on Friday apprehended another former militant, who was evading arrest for the past 20 years. He was identified as Abdul Gani alias Mavia of Rar in Marwah area of Kishtwar.

“On specific information received through reliable sources, a special team from Marwah police station led by SHO Parvaiz Ahmed raided the suspect’s locations and arrested the absconder,” said a police spokesperson.

Abdul was wanted in case registered under sections 302 and 364 of the IPC and 7/27 of the Arms Act.

“The absconder was produced in a court in Kishtwar, which sent him to judicial custody,” he added.

On Wednesday a former militant, who was absconding for the past 12 years in Kishtwar district, was arrested.

He was identified as identified as Nazir Ahmed, son of Noor Mohammand Gorsi, a resident of Budhar Bonjwah in Kishtwar.

Another set of arbitrary decisions: Tarigami on new passport rules in J&K

CPI(M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami on Friday said the latest orders of J&K administration on employees is another set of arbitrary decisions.

Tarigami said that the latest orders of the Jammu and Kashmir administration that employee’s alleged involvement in terrorism, subversion will lead to his termination and no passport will be given to employees till they get vigilance clearance are another set of arbitrary decisions which need to be reconsidered.

“A government employee is a tool to implement policies of the government. If the same employee is made a suspect and put in the basket of suspicion repeatedly, it will adversely affect his working and in turn affect overall functioning of the government,” Tarigami, who is the spokesperson of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), added.