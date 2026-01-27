In Chamba’s freezing heights, a loyal dog keeps 4-day vigil over teen’s body: Watch

In a heart-wrenching end to a four-day search operation, rescue teams on Monday recovered the bodies of two cousins who went missing during a snowstorm in the Bharmour region of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district . Amid the tragedy, a touching tale of loyalty emerged as a pet dog, a pitbull, was found alive, guarding the body of 13-year-old Piyush Kumar in the freezing wilderness.

Piyush Kumar and Viksit Rana,19, had ventured toward the Bharmani Mata Temple on January 22 to record videos. The duo was caught in heavy snowfall and subsequently lost contact with their families. While State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and army helicopters scoured the treacherous terrain from above, the dog, which belonged to Viksit, remained by Piyush’s side for nearly 96 hours.

Without food or water and buried under a thick blanket of snow, the animal refused to abandon the spot.

“The pet belonged to Viksit Rana but was found keeping watch near Piyush’s body,” said Bharmour MLA Janak Raj.

The search was hampered by extreme weather and high-altitude terrain. Though authorities briefly established mobile contact with one of the teenagers on January 23, the signal was lost shortly after, complicating rescue efforts.

On January 25, aerial reconnaissance by an Indian Air Force helicopter and SDRF drones yielded no results.

The operation resumed on January 26 with the SDRF splitting into ‘heli’ and ‘ground’ units. Five personnel and local guides were airdropped onto the Chutadiya peak, while the ground team advanced on foot through deep snow.

The team spotted tents at 9.30 AM on Monday. The first victim was located at 10 AM and airlifted to the Chaurasi temple helipad, followed by the second victim at 1.35 PM. Recognising the bond between the animal and the victims, the rescue team ensured the dog was airlifted back to Bharmour alongside the bodies.

The Himachal SDRF confirmed that the operation concluded on Monday afternoon. The bodies have since been handed over to the families for the last rites. MLA Janak Raj confirmed the pet has been returned to Viksit Rana’s family and added that he has directed the administration to provide immediate relief to the bereaved families.