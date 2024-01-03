In Chandigarh, December 2023 was wettest in nine years

With 32.4 mm rain recorded in the city in the early hours of December 1, 2023, the city saw its wettest December since 2014 when 90 mm rain was recorded through the month. The rain was 106% above average, which is 15.6 mm for December. As per IMD officials, due to weaker WDs, the air quality index (AQI) also crossed 300 (poor) towards the end of the month. Even light rain can considerably improve the air quality of Chandigarh. (HT File)

Pertinently, the city recorded rain only on the first day of the month, with the rest of December 2023 remaining largely dry due to weaker western disturbances (WD).

This December was also warmer than previous years. The average maximum temperature at 22.4°C was highest since 2016 when it had gone up to 23.5°C. Average minimum temperature at 8.6°C was also the highest since 2017 when it had gone up to 8.9°C.