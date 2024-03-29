In Chandigarh, rise in mercury comes with spike in viral infections

In the past one week, with the rise in temperatures, there has also been a surge in viral infections throughout the city, sparking concern. Patients with weak immune systems, like those suffering from cancer and diabetes, and elderly individuals are at higher risk, say health experts. (Shutterstock)

At the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the emergency ward is witnessing a noticeable uptick in viral cases.

Compared to a couple of cases per week, now, every day, an average of four to five individuals are seeking treatment for viral infections, including H1N1 flu, H3N2 flu, both subtypes of influenza A, and Covid-19.

According to a doctor at PGIMER’s emergency medical department, while 5% of these patients need serious treatment, the remaining 95% show no symptoms. The at-risk patients may face complications such as sinusitis, middle ear infections and pneumonia.

Dr Mohan Kumar, assistant professor of internal medicine at PGIMER, said, “This fluctuation is typical during the changing season. While these are all viral infections, there’s no need to panic. Still it’s important for people to stay vigilant as the number of cases has indeed risen.”

He highlighted that in high-risk patients, sinusitis was a common complication and in some cases, even lower respiratory infections like pneumonia or bronchitis can develop after a cold. Additionally, viral or bacterial infections in the middle ear, known as otitis media, may occur alongside or after a cold.

Symptoms similar to common cold

Dr Kumar advised that H1N1, also known as swine flu, and H2N3 exhibited symptoms similar to common cold. These may include fever, body aches, headaches, chills, sweating, coughing, sore throat and a runny or stuffy nose.

“H2N3 is very easily transmitted between people through droplets left in the air from sneezing or coughing. It is very important to maintain adequate hydration to help flush out the virus from the body,” added doctor.

Likewise, around 15% of patients visiting Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 are also seeking treatment for viral infections like flu and cough. While the situation at Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 remains stable, a small number of cases have also been reported there.

Precaution essential

Dr Mohan emphasised that washing hands was important and worked effectively in preventing the spread of many infections. To do it right, wet your hands with water and regular soap, then rub them together for at least 20 seconds and dry them with a disposable towel. “Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are a good alternative for disinfecting hands if a sink is unavailable. Products with at least 60% alcohol are most effective,” he said.

Dr Mohan said it was important to wash hands before handling food, eating, after coughing, blowing the nose and sneezing. “Cover the mouth with a tissue while coughing or sneezing and throw the used tissue right away. Wearing a face mask is also effective in lowering the risk of spreading viruses to people near you,” he added.