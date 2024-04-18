 In death, Panchkula-based scribe gives gift of sight to two - Hindustan Times
In death, Panchkula-based scribe gives gift of sight to two

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 18, 2024 08:20 AM IST

Upon the request of her husband, Arun Loomba, the PGIMER eye donation team was summoned to the hospital to retrieve the corneas, which upon transplantation, restored the sight of two corneal blind patients

The family of Neera Loomba, 70, a former journalist with a Hindi daily, who passed away from cardiac arrest on Wednesday, generously donated her eyes, giving the gift of sight to two blind individuals.

Neera Loomba, a resident of Sector 8, Panchkula, passed away after a cardiac arrest at home on Wednesday. (HT File Photo)

Bharat Hiteshi, chairman of Hiteshi Foundation, said Loomba, a resident of Sector 8, Panchkula, collapsed at home on Wednesday. She was immediately taken to a private hospital, where efforts to revive her after a cardiac arrest remained unsuccessful.

Upon the request of her husband, Arun Loomba, the PGIMER eye donation team was summoned to the hospital to retrieve the corneas, which upon transplantation, restored the sight of two corneal blind patients.

Hiteshi mentioned the couple had registered for eye, organ and body donation through an affidavit in March 2023.

He added their children, Vaibhav and Pallavi, who reside abroad, will arrive in Panchkula on Thursday, following which Neera’s body will be donated to PGIMER for medical research.

Story Saved
