In Doaba, Cong wrests Jalandhar, AAP wins Hoshiarpur

In the Dalit dominant Doaba politics, the Congress has managed to regain its bastion Jalandhar with an emphatic victory, on the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost its citadel, Hoshiarpur, to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Congress supporters in jubilant mood after the victory of Charanjit Singh Channi in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (ANI)

In Jalandhar, former chief minister and Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat by a thumping margin of 1,75,993 votes, the highest in the state.

In Hoshiarpur, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who joined AAP from Congress just before the polls, got better of Congress candidate Yamini Gomar by a margin of 44,111 votes. BJP’s Anita Som Prakash remained a distant third.

Channi polled 3,90,053 votes, while BJP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku got 2,14,060 votes. Rinku, then as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate had won the 2023 Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection with 2,08,889 votes.

The candidates of the Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Mohinder Singh Kaypee and Balwinder Kumar, forfeited their security deposits as they polled 67,911 and 64,941 votes, respectively.

With Channi’s victory, the Congress has reclaimed its bastion that it had lost to the AAP during last year’s byelection.

Channi, who was the first Dalit CM of Punjab, won with the highest margin in Jalandhar’s parliamentary seat’s electoral history. Former Prime Minister IK Gujral had won by 1,31,016 votes in 1998.

Of the nine assembly segments in the Jalandhar constituency, the Congress maintained a lead in seven segments of Phillaur, Nakodar, Shahkot, Jalandhar cantonment, Adampur and Jalandhar West, while two segments, namely Jalandhar Central and Jalandhar North went to the BJP’s kitty. However, AAP, which managed to win seven assembly segments in the 2023 bypoll, failed to open its account.

“I’m thankful to the people of Jalandhar as I came here as Sudama two months ago, and they showered me with blessings like Krishna,” said Channi after receiving his winning certificate.

He said that his opponents had played all the tricks in the book to defame him, but the people of Jalandhar had given his critics a befitting reply. “I remained CM for 111 days, and my victory stands testimony to the good work done during my tenure. The Channi wave exists even after two years. People have rejected the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government and have given a ‘fatwa’ against it because it has done nothing besides offering lip service in the past two years,” Channi added.

AAP wins Hoshiapur

Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal polled 3,03,859 votes, followed by Congress’ Yamini Gomar, who got 2,59,748. BJP’s Anita Som Prakash polled 1,99,994 votes, while SAD’s Sohan Singh Thandal lost his security deposit as he got only 91,789.

Hoshiarpur was considered a strong seat for the BJP, which it had won twice back-to-back in the 2014 and 2019 elections. Even PM Narendra Modi ended his poll campaign by addressing his last rally in Hoshiarpur.

“I am grateful to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who campaigned for me in this searing heat. I am here to break the myths that the MPs won’t enter their constituencies after winning. I will be available for my people round the clock,” Chabbewal said.