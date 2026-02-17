In harsh Kashmir winter, day temps running 7-8 degrees above normal

With largely dry weather observed in February, the maximum temperatures are running 7-8 degrees above normal in Kashmir, the J&K meteorological centre (MeT) in Srinagar said. Though the harsh winter period of 70 days, which began on December 21 is yet to end, the Kashmir valley is witnessing clear and sunny days with temperatures ranging between 14-18 degree celsius. (PTI)

The MeT said that summer capital Srinagar Monday recorded a maximum of 16.6 degree Celsius, while it was 18 degree Celsius on Sunday. The normal in Srinagar at this time of the season is 10.4 degree Celsius.

While there have been a few bouts of snowfall mostly over the mountains in the valley, the precipitation, this winter, has largely fallen short by more than half when compared to the normal. Snowfall has largely given a miss to Srinagar city this winter.

While south Kashmir’s Qazigund also recorded a maximum of 16.5 degree celsius, Kupwara, in north Kashmir, witnessed 16.2 degree celsius- both places witnessing 7 degrees above normal temperatures.

The ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a maximum temperature of 10.0 degree celsius which should ideally have been 1.5 degree celsius at this time of the season.

“Gradual rise in minimum and maximum temp at most places is likely to continue during the next 7 days. Generally public over snow bound higher reaches are advised not to venture in sloppy and avalanche prone areas,” said MeT director, Mukhtar Ahmad.

The MeT has predicted light snow and rain on Tuesday but no major precipitation till the end of this month when the harsh winter period ends.

“There is a possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches on Tuesday,” an update by MeT said.

“Overall, no major rain or snow forecast over the entire J&K till ending February,” it said.

It said that the intervening night of Feb 28- March 01 was expected to witness light snowfall at isolated higher reaches.

“1-2nd March: Generally cloudy weather with light snow at isolated higher reaches expected,” the update said.