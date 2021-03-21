In Haryana, over 3.85 lakh people inoculated in six days

The Haryana health department has administered over 3.85 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses to beneficiaries in the last six days.

Additional chief secretary (ACS) health, Rajeev Arora said that the unique concept of initiating mega vaccination day, two days a week, has been rewarding.

The state has already administered Covid-19 vaccine doses to about 9.07 lakh beneficiaries so far.

Arora said the health department successfully administered vaccine doses to 14,581 beneficiaries on Saturday. He said that the department plans to intensify the vaccination drive and administer the vaccine doses to everyone in state in the near future.

The concept of mega vaccination day was introduced on March 15 when 1.5 lakh beneficiaries were administered the vaccine.

Thereafter, vaccine doses were administered to 67,650 beneficiaries on Tuesday, 14,199 on March 17, 68,858 on March 18, 60,944 on March 19, and 14,581 on March 20.

On administration of vaccine doses to healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs), the ACS said 1,75,736 HCWs were administered the first dose, which cover around 80% HCWs, and around 1,05,210 HCWs were administered the second dose, which covers around 60 % HCWs.

He added that 93,371 FLWs were administered the first dose of vaccine, which covers 69% FLWs, and 28,426 FLWs were the second dose, which is 30%.

Among people above 60 years, those within the age group of 45 to 60 years with co-morbidities, and general citizens, first dose of the vaccine was given to 5,04,735 beneficiaries.