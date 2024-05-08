In Haryana, seized cash count reaches 7.24 crore: CEO

With the model of conduct in force ahead of May 25 polling in the state, the enforcement agencies have seized ₹7.24 crore so far, said Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal on Tuesday. The CEO said even though the Lok Sabha election preparations are still underway, till now ₹ 7.24 crore in cash and illicit liquor and drugs each worth ₹ 13 crore have been seized. (Getty image)

The CEO said apart from cash, illicit liquor, drugs and valuables worth ₹30 crore have also been seized from across the state. “ So far, drugs, cash and valuables worth ₹37.29 crore have been seized. Notably, this figure is much more than the items seized during the Lok Sabha and assembly elections of 2014 and 2019 in Haryana,” Agarwal added.

The CEO said even though the Lok Sabha election preparations are still underway, till now ₹7.24 crore in cash and illicit liquor and drugs each worth ₹13 crore have been seized. He said the valuables worth about ₹2 crore and other items worth ₹3 crore have been seized.

During the 2014 assembly elections, the worth of total seized items was ₹7 crore that included ₹3.10 crore in cash. Similarly, during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the total seizures were worth ₹18.36 crore, which included cash worth ₹2.74 crore, said Agarwal.

He said during the 2019 assembly elections, cash worth ₹5.17 crore, illicit liquor ( ₹9.73 crore), drugs ( ₹3.27 crore) and silver worth ₹4.14 lakh were seized, the total value of which was ₹18.22 crore.