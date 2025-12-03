Search
Wed, Dec 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

In Japan, Mann presents Punjab as top investment hub

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 07:42 am IST

CM Bhagwant Mann calls upon investors to join the state at the 6th Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit scheduled from March 13 to 15, next year at the ISB Mohali campus

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday showcased the state as the best investment destination to Japanese business tycoons and impressed upon them to invest in the state. On the first day of his Japan visit, the CM held parleys with the representatives from the JBIC, Aisan Industry, Yamaha, Honda Motor, Toray Industries, Fujitsu Ltd, director general of Japan International Cooperation Agency’s South Asia department and parliamentary vice-minister of economy, trade and industry among others.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with Komori Takuo, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, on Tuesday. (PTI)
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with Komori Takuo, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, on Tuesday. (PTI)

During the deliberations, Mann batted for strategic tie up with Japan in key sectors of advanced manufacturing, mobility, electronics, food processing, renewable energy and global services. The CM called upon the investors to join the state at the 6th Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit scheduled from March 13 to 15, next year at the ISB Mohali campus. He assured full support and cooperation to the Japanese investors.

Mann said the summit would showcase Punjab’s progress, bring together leading industrial players and present new opportunities for partnership and collaboration.

“Punjab is known for courage, resilience, hard work, entrepreneurship, creativity and a strong sense of community. The state has always played a major role in India’s development especially in making the country self-reliant in food production,” he said.

Mann also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Edogawa Gandhi Park in Tokyo. “Mahatma Gandhi was the only leader across the globe who won the battle of freedom through his ideology of non-violence,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / In Japan, Mann presents Punjab as top investment hub
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged Japanese business leaders to invest in the state during his visit to Japan, emphasizing Punjab as an ideal investment destination. He discussed potential collaborations in advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, and more. Mann invited them to the 6th Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit in March 2024, highlighting the state's entrepreneurial spirit and historical significance.