In Japan, Mann presents Punjab as top investment hub

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday showcased the state as the best investment destination to Japanese business tycoons and impressed upon them to invest in the state. On the first day of his Japan visit, the CM held parleys with the representatives from the JBIC, Aisan Industry, Yamaha, Honda Motor, Toray Industries, Fujitsu Ltd, director general of Japan International Cooperation Agency’s South Asia department and parliamentary vice-minister of economy, trade and industry among others. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with Komori Takuo, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, on Tuesday. (PTI)

During the deliberations, Mann batted for strategic tie up with Japan in key sectors of advanced manufacturing, mobility, electronics, food processing, renewable energy and global services. The CM called upon the investors to join the state at the 6th Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit scheduled from March 13 to 15, next year at the ISB Mohali campus. He assured full support and cooperation to the Japanese investors.

Mann said the summit would showcase Punjab’s progress, bring together leading industrial players and present new opportunities for partnership and collaboration.

“Punjab is known for courage, resilience, hard work, entrepreneurship, creativity and a strong sense of community. The state has always played a major role in India’s development especially in making the country self-reliant in food production,” he said.

Mann also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Edogawa Gandhi Park in Tokyo. “Mahatma Gandhi was the only leader across the globe who won the battle of freedom through his ideology of non-violence,” he added.