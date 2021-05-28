In poll year, power tariff reduced by 20% in Punjab

In an election year, the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) has reduced the power tariff for domestic consumers by 20%.

Accepting the Punjab government’s plea through the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), the PSERC announced the reduced tariff for the current fiscal on Friday.

“In view of the hardship being faced by the weaker section of society due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the per unit tariff for domestic consumers with load up to 2kW and consumption slabs of 0 to 100 units and 101 to 300 units have been reduced by Re 1 and 50 paise, respectively.

“For domestic consumers having load between 2kW and up to 7kW and for consumption slabs of 0 to 100 units and 101 to 300 units, the rates have been reduced by 75 paise and 50 paise, respectively. This shall result in a financial relief to the tune of ₹682 crore to these consumers,” read the order issued by PSERC chairman Viswajeet Khanna.

No rate hike for small, medium industries

Small and medium industrial consumers and non-residential supply (NRS) consumers have not been burdened with any increase.

The tariff for agricultural power (AP) consumers has been increased marginally by 9 paise. With this, the cross-subsidy of the AP category has been reduced from (-) 14.41% to (-) 12.05%.

U-turn to blunt AAP attack

Sensing that the power tariff could become a major issue in the run-up to the 2022 assembly elections, the Punjab government had asked the PSPCL to seek reduction in rates for domestic consumers.

This is a U-turn from the PSPCL’s December stand when it had approached the PSERC for a 9% hike.

During the recent state cabinet meeting, ministers had objected to the high power tariff, an issue that the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has tried to tap in Punjab, claiming that their Delhi model is superior.