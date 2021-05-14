Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / In poll year, Punjab CM declares Malerkotla as state’s 23rd district
In poll year, Punjab CM declares Malerkotla as state’s 23rd district

Dream come true, says Malerkotla MLA Razia Sultana on Eid-ul-Fitr as Capt Amarinder Singh announces medical college, women police station and 6 crore for urban development
By Avtar Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 12:46 PM IST

As the state heads for elections early next year, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh fulfilled a long-pending demand of announcing Malerkotla as the 23rd district of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday.

Making the announcement virtually from Chandigarh, the chief minister said that a medical college, a degree college, a women’s police station and a smart school would be set up in Malerkotla, Punjab’s only Muslim-dominated town. He announced a sum of 6 crore for its urban development.

State cabinet minister Razia Sultana, who represents Malerkotla in the assembly, said that it was a historic occasion as the chief minister had accepted a long-pending demand of residents.

“It’s been a dream come true. This decision will give a major fillip to the overall development of Malerkotla,” she said.

“All residents of Malerkotla in general and Muslim brethren in particular will remain indebted to the chief minister for this gift on the auspicious occasion of Eid,” Sultana said.

