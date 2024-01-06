In Shimla, Nadda hits out at Himachal govt over disaster aid

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda targeted the Congress government in Himachal over the disaster relief, while addressing a public rally in Shimla on Friday. BJP national president JP Nadda holds a mace during a public meeting in Shimla on Friday. (ANI)

Nadda said that the Himachal unit of the saffron party had played a significant role in strengthening the movement to build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Nadda was given a rousing welcome in Shimla on his first visit after the BJP’s win in assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. He addressed the party workers in the lawns of Hotel Peteroff and later held a roadshow.

“Devbhoomi Himachal has played a significant role in laying the foundation of Ram Mandir as a national resolution to build the temple was passed in Himachal’s Palampur on June 11, 1989,” Nadda said.

Addressing a public gathering, he urged the people to celebrate January 22, the day of the inauguration of the temple in Ayodhya, as Diwali and urged them to light lamps.

He added that a cleanliness drive would be started from January 14 to clean all the temples in the state.

Nadda highlighted the enthusiasm among workers and expressed gratitude for their participation. He emphasised the importance of public service, announcing cleanliness campaigns at pilgrimage sites from January 22.

In an attack on the Himachal government, Nadda said that while Congress had a wooden pot” of guarantee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee were true.

He asserted that while Congress leaders make promises they don’t fulfil, Modi delivers on his commitments.

Nadda highlighted BJP’s increased vote share in Telangana and Mizoram, indicating the party’s growing strength nationwide. The BJP chief sought people’s support for BJP’s victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nadda credited the Prime Minister for changing the country’s direction and highlighted schemes, such as Ayushman Bharat that provides health coverage to 50 crore people. He praised former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s “Him Care scheme in Himachal, and said that it was ensuring health security for those not covered by Ayushman Bharat.

Quoting an International Monetary Fund report, Nadda claimed that 13.5 crore people have risen above the poverty line in the state and extreme poverty had been reduced to under 1%.

Nadda laid emphasis on the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill that is aimed at increasing women’s representation in legislative bodies.

During his address, he said that 28 lakh people in the state had benefitted from the PM Gram Anna Yojana. Nadda said that the Centre had provided ₹1,782 crore as disaster relief to the state.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Nadda questioned their presence during disasters and accused them of shedding “crocodile tears.” He criticised the Congress government in Himachal and labelled it as a “reverse gear government” responsible for the closures of institutions and discontinued healthcare funding. Later, Nadda addressed a rally in Solan.