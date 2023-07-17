Sewage water raises stink for Ludhiana residents

Blurb: The locals claim that efforts by the municipal corporation have been inadequate A girl walking in sewage water in Dhoka mohalla in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)

Even as the water level of Buddha Nullah has receded, overflowing sewer lines continues to trouble city residents.

In Dhoka Mohalla, residents are still struggling with overflow of sewage water in their homes and on the streets. On Monday morning, sewage water overflowed again in streets 3, 5, 6, 8, and 10 of Dhoka Mohalla.

Residents of the area said that the municipal corporation employees have been attempting to clean the sewage for the past three days, but their efforts have been inadequate, leading to various health issues for the area’s residents due to unhygienic conditions.

For the past 10 days, the residents of various low-lying areas grappled with floods caused by the over flow of Ganda Nullah. The residents are particularly concerned about the possibility of the nullah overflowing again as the rains continue.

“We are aware of the situation, and as of Sunday evening, my team has cleared the majority of the sewage lines in Dhokha Mohalla. However, there are a few streets where sewage water has overflowed again due to a complete blockage in the main connection of the sewage line in street number 10. This blockage is affecting the connected lines as well. We are working on resolving this issue, and we anticipate that the sewage lines will be cleaned soon,” MC executive engineer Ranbir Singh said.

Harpreet Singh, a resident of Dhoka Mohalla, said, “I am the sole breadwinner in my household and operate an e-rickshaw, but the sewage accumulation in our houses and streets has rendered me unable to work. The sewage grill outside my house overflowed again this morning, and I have lodged complaints with the relevant officer to address the issue.”

Harvinder Kaur, another resident of the area, said, “We have been manually removing the overflowed sewage from our houses from morning till afternoon. In one street, there are approximately 20 houses, and among them, 10 to 12 houses have residents suffering from gastrointestinal and skin problems. The government has not provided any medical facilities or assistance to us.”

The residents of the area have also reported significant damage to electrical items, particularly motor pumps and washing machines. They expressed their reluctance to repair or replace these items, as the sewage water continues to overflow repeatedly.

MLA Pappi holds meeting with MC commissioner

Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi conducted a meeting with municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal on the issue of overflow of sewage water in Dhoka Mohalla.

During the meeting, directions were issued to the concerned officials to strengthen the sewer system in low lying areas including Dhokka Mohalla and Dharampura and to install new sewer lines with more capacity in the low lying areas situated around Buddha Nullah, wherever required.

Prashar said that steps are also being taken to stop the backflow of Nullah into Dhoka Mohalla and other low-lying areas. The officials have been directed to come up with a solution so that the backflow of Nullah does not affect Dhoka Mohalla and other nearby low-lying areas, even if the level of Buddha Nullah rises in future.

